Kellyanne Conway vows to keep fact-checking ‘squad’ since the ‘mainstream media’ won’t

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2019

The so-called “squad” of Democratic Congress members are “four Pinocchios” who are never fact-checked by the mainstream media, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway said.

During an interview on “America’s Newsroom,” Conway was asked to respond to the Twitter feud between the White House and “the squad” — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

Conway said she would continue to criticize the policies pushed by the four Democrats because “nobody fact-checks these people.”

“We’re all old enough to remember 10 days ago when the Democrats were eating their own. When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff — in a tweet that he has now taken down — likened the Democratic leadership to segregationists,” Conway said. “She doubled down this week, back at home, going right up against the Department of Homeland Security should be abolished. All quarter-million of its employees, the people who keep us safe and secure including her: FEMA, Secret Service, Customs and Border Protection, ICE. I’m going to speak out against that every single day. […] Nobody fact checks these people. They are four Pinocchios walking around at all times.”

Conway added that she’s not worried about the squad’s members receiving too much public pressure because they are “loving their time in the spotlight.”

“People are saying, ‘Oh, President Trump wants these four to be the face of the Democratic Party.’ You know who else does? Those four do,” Conway said. “They’re loving their time in the spotlight. And I can attack them on policy but they’ve been here for six months. I can’t exactly pull what they said two years ago as chairmen of committees.”

Meanwhile, Conway also reminded American taxpayers that their money paid for Robert Mueller‘s testimony before Congress.

“I want the taxpayers to see the way the Democratic Congress is spending their money day in and day out. A do-over of the do-over of the do-over. Mueller made clear in late May in his own press conference that his report is his testimony. I saw this yesterday, [a] Democratic congressmen quoted as saying ‘I want Mueller to read from his own report.’ ”

Conway added: “Ladies and gentlemen, taxpayers, you are paying for this nonsense.”

The counselor to the president also blasted Democrats for not working to “fix” the U.S. immigration system, infrastructure, or drug prices, and for not voting on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

“The same Congress that won’t do that is spending your money. They work for you. This is your money,” continued Conway. “You already paid for the Mueller report and the Mueller investigation. Now, they want Bob Mueller. They want to drag him before Congress and have him read out loud. Bob Mueller book on tape, courtesy of the taxpayer.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments