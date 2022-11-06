Kari Lake said no worries about Arkancide: 3 days later suspicious white powder was found at her HQ

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2022

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Nov. 3 said she was “a little concerned” when she heard Hillary Clinton “bad mouthing me,” but then confirmed that she is “in perfect health” and the “brakes on my car are in good shape, and I’m not suicidal.”

Three days after saying she has no fear of being added to what many refer to as the “Clinton Body Count,” or being “Arkancided,” hazmat and bomb squad units from the FBI and Phoenix Police were sent to Lake’s campaign headquarters to investigate a suspicious “white powdery substance” sent in two envelopes.

“Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area,” Phoenix Police said. Fire officials later confirmed that the items were envelopes.

A Lake campaign spokesperson told FOX 10 that the envelopes had been sent to their office, and that a staffer had opened one to discover a “suspicious white powder” inside.

“It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details,” the spokesperson said. “The staff member is currently under medical supervision.”

In New Hampshire, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Don Bolduc was physically attacked prior to a debate with incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan. Big Media ignored this documented act of political violence against a Republican.

Meanwhile, Democrats and their Big Media allies continue to push the narrative, with scant evidence, that the attack on Paul Pelosi was perpetrated by right-wing extremists. NBC News went as far as deleting a segment in which a reporter unveiled new evidence that it was Pelosi who answered the door for police and said he was with a “friend.”

In a prime example of the disingenuousness of media carrying water for the Democrats on so-called “extreme MAGA” political violence, Reuters on Nov. 6 posted a lengthy report on alleged threats against Arizona election workers.

Not until the 25th paragraph did Reuters get around to this:

“In all, county officials referred at least 100 messages and social media posts to FBI and state counter-terrorism officials. Reuters found no evidence in the correspondence that officials saw any of the messages as breaching the expansive definition of constitutionally protected free speech and crossing into the territory of a prosecutable threat.”

