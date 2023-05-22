K.T. McFarland: ‘Take it to the bank’; U.S. intel agencies ‘will absolutely interfere in 2024′

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2023

Recent revelations that America’s intelligence agencies interfered in the 2016 and 2020 elections will not stop them from doing the same in 2024, Trump administration deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland said.

“We now have black-and-white evidence that the FBI interfered in the 2016 election. When they failed to elect Hillary Clinton, they set out to destroy the Trump administration,” McFarland told host Maria Bartiromo and Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures”.

“Take it to the bank. They will absolutely interfere in 2024. We’re not sure how, but they will absolutely interfere, not only because they’re not going to like whoever the Republican candidate is, but because they’re going to protect their own hides,” said McFarland when asked if there will be election interference in 2024.

McFarland noted that Special Counsel John Durham’s report concluding the FBI had no verified intelligence when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016.

Durham blasted Hillary Clinton for her “plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

McFarland continued: “Go back to 2020. It was the CIA this time that got involved in the 2020 election with those 51 former intel agents who talked about the Hunter Biden laptop as total Russian disinformation.”

The FBI, DOJ, and CIA have not been held accountable for interfering in the 2016 and 20202 elections and will do it again in 2024 with confidence that there will be no repercussions, MCfarland said, but added, “The difference is, in 2024 the evidence is there. We now have the Durham investigation. We have all the congressional investigations. There is now hard evidence that there was election interference by the U.S. intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice.”

“Those individuals have to be terrified that a Republican president comes in in the 2024 election with a Republican Attorney general, investigates them and charges them all with the crimes they’ve committed over the last eight years,” she added.

