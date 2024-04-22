Justice of the Democrat kind for Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Bill Juneau, April 22, 2024

He is an obedient and obsequious Democrat with full protection from the Party of the Jackass and its head mule, the lame-thinking and befuddled Joe Biden.

And so, the deserving impeachment trial of Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas by the House of Representatives has been trashed and rejected by the Senate, depriving the citizenry of hearing how the Cuban-born, and law-breaking Mayorkas, opened up America’s borders to everyone, including drug pushers, felons, general trouble makers and USA haters.

Pursuant to the Constitution, impeachments are proposed and set forth in articles voted by the U.S. House, the lower body of Congress. Those articles are then sent to the Senate for trial and vote. Conviction and removal of cabinet members require a two-thirds guilty vote of sitting senators which today has 51 democrats and 49 republicans. Also, the Senate has the power to preclude a trial by a majority vote of senators

Mayorkas, 64, is the nation’s Secretary of Homeland Security, and his outrageous open-border conduct has pleased the brain-damaged President Biden who appointed him to his cabinet after taking office in 2021. Under Mayorkas and Biden, some 8 to 10 million uninvited and illegal immigrants have come onto American soil in three-plus years. They have waded across the narrow Rio Grande river alongside the southern section of Texas; And they have snuck in from behind bushes and crawled over rocky sections of the terrain.

Border horsemen who tried to discourage their arrival were disciplined by Mayorkas and accused of using their reins as a whipping instrument on immigrants fording the river. Subsequently, an investigation determined that the border squad using horses had acted properly and the use of reins was to control the animals and was not out of animosity and was not wrongful. Nevertheless, Mayorkas, with Biden’s approval, disciplined them with a suspension accusing them of using “harsh” language on black interlopers from Haiti.

Generally, illegal immigrants are detained and interviewed when nabbed by border agents and told to report back for a hearing on their asylum claims. At the same time, hundreds of thousands, maybe millions, pay off their cartel chauffeurs, and sneak into America untouched, and then make their way to unknown destinations. Illegals given court dates seldom return for a hearing, and simply blend in and hoodwink authorities into giving them green cards allowing for permanent residency.

They are “non-citizens and we respect them,” said the smug, shiny-pated Mayorkas. The words “alien” and “illegals” have been scrubbed from all USA forms and are not to be used, he explained. Shelter and transportation is often provided to these undocumented “non citizens.” Some are bussed to army barracks or upscale hotels or put on airplanes destined for requested cities. There is no vetting and new “non citizens” are never checked for possibly carrying the covid virus.

In addition to disregarding provisions of the Immigration and Nationality act, and in disregard of border crossing laws, Mayorkas had directed that persons unlawfully present in America is not of itself sufficient reason for their removal. Criminal convictions, he said, are not enough to warrant arrest.

Mayors from major cities like New York and Chicago are complaining that they are being inundated with illegals creating problems and requiring millions of dollars to accommodate them. The illegal immigrants are committing crimes and pushing fentanyl, and innocent persons are dying at their hands.

Pregnant migrants are taken to hospitals where they deliver, and the new infants immediately become American citizens deserving of social security benefits; And the attending family is provided shelter and sustenance. Women who want abortions are accommodated by trained physicians. Illegals have come to the United States from scores of different countries, with all continents well-represented. Chinese immigrants, in escalating numbers, are among new residents.

At hearings last year before committees of the House, Mayorkas testified that “Yes, the southern border is secure.” That was a demonstrable lie to Congress and when he told it, North Carolina Rep. Daniel Bishop was infuriated and told the stone-faced Mayorkas that “you are a sure fire candidate for impeachment.”

After the Biden election in 2020, Mayorkas was nominated to take charge of the border as Secretary of Homeland Security. Under President Obama, he had served as a deputy secretary of the department. Despite some opposition questioning his fitness for the position, the Senate approved the new cabinet member by a vote of 56 to 43.

Some anti-Mayorkas congressmen and women have recalled how the late Sen. John McCain and Oklahoma Sen. Tom Coburn had opposed his appointments in the Obama administration where he had served as deputy Secretary of Homeland Security and as Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Senators McCain and Coburn opposed Mayorkas claiming that he had mismanaged the operation of a visa program for wealthy foreign investors and that the matter had been flagged by the Inspector General.

Mayorkas was only the second impeachment of a cabinet member in U.S. history. The first was in 1876 when the House impeached Secretary of War William Worth Bellnap for bribery and other misdeeds. Bellnap resigned upon passage of the articles, but the Senate nevertheless held a trial, and acquitted him of all charges.

To Democrats, it is all a political game, and right and wrong conduct is irrelevant.

Majority Leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer of New York, the same Democratic boss who insisted on two impeachment trials of former President Trump when there was no evidence of any misdeed or misconduct by him, had the Senate which is controlled by a narrow Democrat majority, vote to reject both articles of impeachment against Mayorkas. The action proscribed a trial in which there would be evidence of the Mayorkas open border incompetence and of his lying to Congress.

Also, the Democrat majority foreclosed on any debate for Americans to hear, weigh and consider concerning the secretary’s alleged misfeasance and malfeasance.

Schumer said that articles did not meet the standard of high crimes and misdemeanors set forth in the Constitution, and that going ahead with a trial would “set a dangerous precedent.” Votes defeating each article of impeachment were cast on a partisan line.

It was ugly, raw politics with Schumer doing the bidding of Biden so as to protect Mayorkas and the open border policies. It effectively concealed Mayorkas’ lying to Congress, law breaking and the open border policies endorsed and pushed by the corrupt, slow thinking 81-year-old Biden.

Bill Juneau worked for 25 years as a reporter and night city editor at the Chicago Tribune. Subsequently he became a partner in a law firm and also served as a village prosecutor and as a consultant to the Cook County Circuit Court and to the Cook County Medical Examiner. He is currently writing columns and the ‘Florida Bill‘ blog.