Justice Clarence Thomas: Gay marriage is next

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 24, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday said the court should reconsider rulings that protect contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage.

In a separate, concurring opinion in Friday’s overturning of Roe v Wade, Thomas argued that the constitution’s Due Process Clause does not secure a right to an abortion or any other substantive rights, and he urged the court to apply that reasoning to other landmark cases.

Thomas wrote, “in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”

“Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas wrote.

In Griswold v Connecticut, the court ruled in 1965 that married couples have a right to access contraceptives.

In 2003, the court said in Lawrence v Texas that states could not outlaw consensual gay sex.

The court’s 2015 decision in Obergefell v Hodges established a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.

