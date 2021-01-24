‘Just disgusting’: Biden made U.S. ‘less safe within hours,’ former Border Patrol official says

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2021

In a matter of hours, Joe Biden’s team canceled construction of the border wall, halted the program which kept immigrants in Mexico while awaiting an amnesty hearing in the U.S., and ordered a 100-day freeze on the deportation of a large number of illegals.

“With the stroke of a pen,” Biden “made this country less safe,” Former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told Breitbart News on Jan. 23. “It’s pure politics over public safety.”

“It’s just frustrating what I’m seeing right now,” Morgan added. “To me, it’s all politics. It’s all about politics. And our country’s less safe because of it and it’s just disgusting.”

Morgan said he believes Biden’s team did not speak to experts with the Border Patrol about what policies should remain in place, including the border wall.

“Look, I know what our team said to the transition team,” he said. “I know the facts and data and analysis that was provided. I know what they told them and gave them that showed that the wall works.”

Morgan also cited the removal of the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, as a program that should have been kept.

“So this was something we’ve been saying was the most dangerous thing that he’s been saying all along, that he was going to get rid of on day one, and that’s what he did,” Morgan said. “That policy alone attributed to the absolute reduction of [migrant] families coming up from Central America.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Wednesday it will “cease adding individuals into the program” under the MPP.

The MPP program, launched in January 2019, makes asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their asylum case is adjudicated. Prior to its implementation, thousands of illegal immigrants were released into the United States and told to await their cases. Most failed to appear in court.

As for the freeze on deportations, DHS said in a statement that it will “pause removals for certain noncitizens ordered deported to ensure we have a fair and effective immigration enforcement system focused on protecting national security, border security, and public safety.”

