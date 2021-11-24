Just be thankful say Democrats, media; Poll shows 2024 landslide for Trump

Analyst by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2021

It’s Thanksgiving eve and the Democrat Party narrative on Big Media is that Americans must keep rising inflation and consumer prices and the crumbling state of the nation “in perspective.”

A new poll shows what that “perspective” may look like in reality — a 2024 election landslide for Donald Trump.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle proclaimed that while Americans may not like paying more, they “have the money to do so. So, we need to put all of this in perspective.”

That’s another way of saying, “be thankful and shut up.”

MSNBC’s Joy Reid insisted that Republicans are “ignoring all the signs” of an economic comeback under Team Biden. “So, the economy isn’t bad. It’s just that people are mad because everything is late and things cost a little bit more,” Reid said.

For those struggling to pay their heating bills this winter, NBC hack Tom Costello suggested turning down the thermostat and using “heavier curtains.”

Media Research Center’s Geoffrey Dickens noted: “The few times journalists actually admitted rising prices were a bad thing, it wasn’t because they were worried about the average consumer. Oh no! They were worried that it might hurt their Democratic friends in the midterms.”

CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan actually asked this of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: “You have said that inflation is likely to be with us until the second half of next year. Are you confident that prices for the average American will be down by the time we head into next November and Election Day?…Because there could be a political cost to this.”

Mark Meckler, who heads the conservative group Convention of States Action, noted: “It’s already been a rough holiday season, and now hard-working Americans — who have earned precious time with family and friends this Thanksgiving — are being forced to cancel or change their plans. This is not due to their own actions, but rather to failed leadership in Washington.”

Meanwhile, Trump has surged to a double-digit lead over Joe Biden in the latest 2024 matchup poll.

In the Nov. 24 Rasmussen Reports survey, likely voters picked Trump to beat Biden, 45 percent to 32 percent if the election were held today, a gap that is even higher among independents who have become the critical swing group. They chose Trump 47 percent to 20 percent.

In the poll, 17 percent said they wanted someone other that Trump or Biden, and just 6 percent said they were on the fence. Also: 15 percent of Democrats said they’d vote for Trump compared to 8 percent of Republicans who’d pick Biden.

Added the poll analysis: “Only 69 percent of those who say they voted for Biden last year would vote for him again if the election were held today. Eight percent of Biden’s 2020 voters would switch to Trump, who would get 83 percent support from those who voted for him last year.”

