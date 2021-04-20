Judge slams Democrat Maxine Waters’ comments; Intimidated jury reaches Chauvin verdict

by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2021

The judge in the Derek Chauvin trial on Monday said that comments made by Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters were not only “abhorrent,” but gave Chauvin’s defense team a reason to seek to overturn a verdict on appeal.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who is overseeing the trial of Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police Officer, in the death of George Floyd slammed Waters’ comments as disrespectful.

Meanwhile, hours before the jury reached a verdict today, WorldTribune columnist Jeff Kuhner wrote that the judge “should (but won’t) order a mistrial” after Waters’ comments and that the jury is “being blackmailed” into a murder conviction. Former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler cited a Star Tribune article, writing on Telegram that “the media is Doxxing the jury members to get the outcome they want.”

In calling for a mistrial, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson said argued that the jury may have been unduly influenced by external factors: “And now that we have [a] U.S. representative … threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s it’s mind boggling.”

Cahill denied Nelson’s motion for a mistrial, but called it “disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch” for elected officials to comment on the outcome of the case.

“Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent, he said. ”But I don’t think it has prejudiced us with additional material that would prejudice this jury. They have been told not to watch the news. I trust they are following those instructions.”

Waters told protestors over the weekend to “get more active” and “more confrontational” if Chauvin isn’t found guilty.

“I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function,” Cahill said. “If they want to give their opinions, then they should do so in a respectful … manner that is consistent with their oath to the constitution to respect a co-equal branch of government.”

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Cahill told Nelson.

WorldTribune.com columnist Jeffrey T. Kuhner noted:

This is naked jury tampering and intimidation. The judge should (but won’t) order a mistrial, and have the trial moved to another county or city. Instead, the jury is being blackmailed by Waters and the BLM mob into a murder conviction. Chauvin has not had — and now cannot ever have — a free and fair trial. BLM is slowly subverting and destroying the rule of law and due process rights, turning America into a Third World banana republic. The Marxist mob runs our justice system. Maxine Waters needs to be arrested. Like many radical Democrats, she is trying to create a civil war and incite violence. She must be stripped of all committee assignments, impeached and removed from office. Every House Republican should back the resolution introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, which calls for Waters to be expelled from Congress. Mad Max has crossed the Rubicon. Either she’s kicked out of office and charged with criminal incitement, or Marxist terrorism will gain a strategic foothold in Congress.

Officials apparently didn’t take Cahill’s advice on speaking about the trial, or more likely just ignored it.

Joe Biden says he spoke to George Floyd’s family and he’s “praying the verdict is the right verdict” in Chauvin’s trial.

