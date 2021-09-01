Judge orders Ohio hospital to treat Covid patient on ventilator with Ivermectin

by WorldTribune Staff, September 1, 2021

A judge in Ohio has ordered a hospital to administer Ivermectin to a Covid-19 patient who is on a ventilator, a report said.

In granting an emergency relief filed by the patient’s wife, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ruled that West Chester Hospital, part of the University of Cincinnati’s health network UC Health, must “immediately administer Ivermectin” to patient Jeffrey Smith following his doctor’s prescription of 30 mg of ivermectin for 21 days, the Ohio Capital Journal reported.

In August 2020, the Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a nonprofit organization that is working during the pandemic to develop effective treatment protocols to prevent infection and treat patients, adopted Ivermectin as a core medication in its protocols for preventing and treating Covid-19.

“Ivermectin is so safe,” Dr. Fred Wagshul, a founding member of the FLCCC, told Dayton247Now. “It essentially has no drug interactions and no side effects.”

Despite several scientific studies showing the effectiveness of Ivermectin in preventing and treating Covid, Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has advised people against using Ivermectin to treat Covid and Big Media and Big Tech continue to suppress reports on the drug’s effectiveness.

The Epoch Times noted on Tuesday that, in the Ohio case, according to the lawsuit filed by his wife, the 51-year-old Smith tested positive for Covid on July 9, and he was admitted to West Chester Hospital on July 15. On the same day, he was moved to an intensive care unit (ICU). He was placed on a ventilator on Aug. 1.

According to court documents, by Aug. 19, the ventilator was operating at 80 percent volume, with Smith’s chances of survival dropping to less than 30 percent. At that time, the hospital claimed to have exhausted all options in its COVID-19 treatment protocol.

“At this point, there is nothing more the defendant can do, or will do, for my husband,” Julie Smith wrote in an affidavit included in her complaint. “However, I cannot give up on him, even if the defendant has. There is no reason why the defendant cannot approve or authorize other forms of treatments so long as the benefits outweigh the risks.”

Julie Smith noted that she had read about lawsuits reported by Chicago Tribune and The Buffalo News where patients in severe condition from Covid later recovered after being given Ivermectin. These patients had won lawsuits forcing their hospitals to treat them with Ivermectin.

According to court documents, Julie Smith requested that the hospital treat her husband with Ivermectin, but the hospital refused to even though she offered to release them from “any and all” responsibility.

She then sought medical advice from Wagshul, who later prescribed Ivermectin to her husband. But the hospital still refused to do so, prompting her to file a lawsuit against the hospital.

“With absolutely nothing to lose, with little to no risk, and with the defendant likely to begin palliative care, there is no basis for it to refuse Dr. Wagshul’s order and prescription to administer Ivermectin,” Julie Smith said in the affidavit.

Judge Howard agreed and granted the emergency relief.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief