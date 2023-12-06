Judge dismisses bid to keep Trump off 2024 ballot in Arizona

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 6, 2023

Another 14th Amendment lawsuit seeking to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 presidential election ballot has failed.

This time, it was Arizona. A lawsuit brought by little-known presidential candidate John Anthony Castro was dismissed this week by a federal court.

In a 12-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes said Castro “lacks standing to bring his claim.”

Castro filed the claim in September, arguing that Section 3 of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment disqualifies Trump from holding office because he “gave aid and comfort to insurrectionists on January 6, 2021.”

Rayes disputed that Castro, who has filed similar complaints in other states, would suffer a “competitive injury” if Trump appears on Arizona’s ballot next year.

“Because the injury unpinning competitive standing is the potential loss of an election, however, the plaintiff must genuinely be competing with the allegedly ineligible candidate,” Rayes wrote.

The judge went on to say that the facts “do not show that Castro is truly competing with Trump,” pointing to Castro’s lack of a campaign presence and contributions.

In response to the court’s ruling, Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in statement that the 14th Amendment challenge had been in “bad faith,” arguing that the lawsuits had been “brought forth by a thirsty, Biden-allied troll in a desperate publicity campaign.”

“Each and every one of these ‘Castro Cases’ are not only a feeble attempt to interfere with the 2024 presidential election, but they are a huge waste of time for our nation’s judiciary. We urge the swift disposal of all remaining 14th Amendment cases putting this matter to rest faster than the recently deceased term ‘Bidenomics,’ ” Cheung added.

The Arizona lawsuit was the seventh attempt to have Trump removed from the 2024 ballot. The others were:

• The Eastern District Of Washington state dismissed a 14th Amendment case in late November. The judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by a Spokane Valley resident.

• A federal court in Rhode Island in November dismissed Castro’s 14th Amendment challenge.

• Also in November, a Colorado state court ruled in Trump’s favor and placed him on the 2024 ballot.

• A state court in Michigan dismissed three concurrent 14th Amendment ballot challenges brought by a Democrat front group in November.

• Earlier 14th Amendment cases were dismissed in Minnesota and New Hampshire.

