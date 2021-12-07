Judge blocks Biden vax mandate for federal contractors

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2021

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Team Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Judge Stan Baker, a Trump appointee to the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Georgia, issued a preliminary injunction against the vax mandate which covers federal contractors nationwide.

Judge Baker ruled on a lawsuit brought by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson along with other Republican attorneys general. The lawsuit argued that Biden’s vaccine mandate is a violation of the 10th Amendment.

“Abuse of power by the Biden administration has been stopped cold again. The rule of law has prevailed and liberty is protected. When the president oversteps his authority the law is thankfully there to halt his misuse of power,” Wilson said.

The lawsuit also argued that Biden’s vaccine mandate is an unconstitutional circumvention of Congress.

Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Utah and West Virginia attorneys general joined the lawsuit.

Last week, a Trump-appointed judge blocked Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨 A federal judge has again blocked the vaccine requirement, this time for federal contractors NATIONWIDE. This is the third time courts have agreed with our lawsuit and blocked vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/X66mDBmM71 — Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) December 7, 2021

