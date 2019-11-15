Juanita Broaddrick urges ABC to release report: ‘Epstein is dead, but Bill Clinton isn’t’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2019

In hot-mic footage posted by Project Veritas, ABC anchor Amy Robach describes how the network killed her exclusive on pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Robach says: “It’s unbelievable what we had — Clinton, we had everything.”

Juanita Broaddrick, who said she was raped by Bill Clinton in 1978, has urged Robach to release her story on Epstein, including reporting of his association with Clinton.

“Epstein is dead, but Bill Clinton isn’t, and his victims deserve to know … what is everything?” Broaddrick tweeted in an “open message” to Robach.

From 2002 to 2003, Bill Clinton took 26 flights on Epstein’s private jet known as the “Lolita Express.”

From 1989 to 2003, Epstein donated more than $139,000 to Democratic candidates and causes, and $18,000 to Republicans, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Recipients included the Democratic National Committee during Clinton’s 1996 re-election bid and a PAC supporting Hillary Clinton’s 2000 Senate campaign. An Epstein charity also contributed $25,000 to the Clinton Foundation in 2006.

In the video posted by Project Veritas, Robach speaks about how ABC sat for three years on her interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, saying, “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail.”

Meanwhile, reports circulated last week that the staffer ABC had suspected of leaking the Robach video to Project Veritas was fired.

“According to the reports, ABC executives informed their counterparts at CBS, where the staffer had recently been hired, of their suspicions and the employee soon lost her job,” Fox News reported.

The fired CBS staffer, Ashley Bianco, publicly denied that she was the leaker. At the same time, Project Veritas published a note from the alleged “ABC insider” it claimed was behind the leak. It wasn’t Bianco.

“I did not” leak the tape, Bianco told media personality Megyn Kelly in an interview posted on YouTube. “I’m not the whistleblower. I’m sorry to ABC, but the leaker is still inside.”

