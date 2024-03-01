Journalist Steve Baker arrested, charged by DOJ with misdemeanors for entering Capitol on J6

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 1, 2024

Blaze Media investigative journalist Steve Baker was arrested on Friday and charged by the Biden Department of Justice with four misdemeanors for entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Baker announced on Tuesday that his legal team had been notified by the FBI that there was a signed warrant for his arrest, and was ordered to self-surrender to federal authorities for “alleged J6 crimes” on Friday in Dallas.

The four misdemeanor charges were all related to Baker entering the Capitol building on J6 (see below).

FBI agents even perp-walked a handcuffed Baker after he was taken into custody.

Baker had previously noted that his arrest was being stage-managed for optics: “The prosecutor informed my attorney that I am to arrive at the @FBI field office wearing ‘shorts and sandals. …’ Rather than issuing a simple order to appear, they seem to feel the need to give me a dose of the personal humiliation treatment.”

Blaze Media’s Chris Bray noted: “Today the Biden Administration takes a right-leaning journalist into custody for covering a political event, and the caterwauling adult children who told you that Donald Trump was a lot like Hitler for posting mean tweets about CNN are silent as Steve Baker is handcuffed.”

In August 2023, the Biden DOJ ordered Baker to turn over all video he shot at and near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Baker had said in interviews immediately after the events of J6 that he spent 35 minutes inside the Capitol recording video.

He said he went in about 10 minutes after the first West Door breach and then left at 3 p.m.

Baker told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson in March of last year that he was at the Capitol on J6 to report on the events as a journalist.

“I was eventually I believe targeted, not because I was there as a journalist, but because my story did not comport with the approved narrative.”

