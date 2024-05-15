Journalist making documentary on Whitmer kidnapping gets de-banked

by WorldTribune Staff, May 15, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



During the making of her documentary titled “Kidnap and Kill: An FBI Terror Plot”, which is about the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, journalist Christina Urso has been Swatted, surveilled, and de-platformed.

In a May 13 post on X, Urso said she has now been de-banked.

Urso said Bank of America has closed her account without giving her any reason or warning.

“The ‘risk department’ has decided to close the account and these bastards want me to wait for a check to come on the mail with the account balance. They are literally holding my funds hostage right now. This is insane,” Urso said.

At the time of the de-banking, Urso was set to take two trips to complete her reporting on the Whitmer kidnap conspiracy case which involved at least a dozen undercover FBI informants and agents.

While she still has a separate account for the GiveSendGo donations her documentary has received, Urso said she views the sudden account closure by Bank of America as political.

“This is clearly because of my documentary and my critical reporting,” said Urso.

In a video posted to X (see below), Urso noted that “we learned from a lot of the J6 cases that Bank of America was proffering information about its own customers to the federal government without them ever having to ask or obtain a warrant.”

Last month, 15 Republican attorneys general sent Bank of America a letter about its “de-banking practices.”

“Your discriminatory behavior is a serious threat to free speech and religious freedom, is potentially illegal, and is causing political and regulatory backlash,” the attorneys general told Bank of America in the April 15 letter.

“Your bank needs to be transparent with and assure us, its shareholders, and others that it will not continue to de-bank customers for their speech or religious exercise.”

KIDNAP and KILL: An FBI Terror Plot | OFFICAL TRAILER This documentary will dive deep into the anatomy of the FBI’s most recent frame job and shed a light on the corruption plaguing federal law enforcement. #documentary #trailer #film #fbi #michigan pic.twitter.com/CU7UJq63Tx — Kidnap and Kill: An FBI Terror Plot (@KandKFilm) January 31, 2023

I have been de-banked by Bank of America. They are currently holding my funds hostage. pic.twitter.com/PvNkhldP4e — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) May 13, 2024

