Joe Rogan on 2020 election fraud: ‘Not zero … something was going on’ in AZ

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2023

Should Joe Rogan be looking over his shoulder for a Jack Smith blindside indictment?

During his Aug. 3 podcast, Rogan said that, in the 2022 Arizona governor’s race in which Democrat Katie Hobbs was declared the winner over Republican Kari Lake “it looks like there’s real fraud there.”

“I don’t think [the amount of fraud] is zero,” Rogan said. “I think we could all agree it’s not zero. And we know that these voting machines can be f***ed with.

“All that Kari Lake stuff in Arizona they tried to dismiss, it doesn’t look like that’s invalid. It looks like there’s real fraud there. It looks like there’s some real shenanigans there. At the very least there were voting machines that weren’t working properly. And it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas,” Rogan continued.

“There’s a lot of shenanigans,” he added. “And I think there’s coordinated efforts to make sure that certain people get elected. I don’t know how far they go, but I know it’s not zero.”

Lake responded by tweeting: “Our election was stolen in broad daylight. Even @joerogan knows it. That’s why I’ve traveling across the country advocating for election reforms that will ensure what happened to Arizonans never happens to anyone again.”

Meanwhile, Rogan again said he would vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in 2024 and hinted at a possible interview with Trump.

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish