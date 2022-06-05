Joe did that — again: Gas prices surge to another record high on Sunday

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 5, 2022

Team Biden’s policies ushered in another new record for gas prices on Sunday.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. hit $4.848 on June 5, according to AAA. That price is $1.80 more than this time last year.

In its 18-month assault on the American middle class, Team Biden is responsible for gas prices more than doubling.

As columnist Deroy Murdock put it:

“Joe Biden and prominent Democrats blame Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, alleged oil-company collusion and even COVID-19 for today’s sky-high gas prices. They refuse to take responsibility for this monumental mess of their own design.

“Revealing either an Olympic-grade lack of self-awareness or a perjury-strength talent for lying, Biden said: ‘It’s simply not true that my administration or policies are holding back domestic energy production.’ ”

“While running for president, Biden repeatedly promised to do exactly this. ‘I guarantee you,’ Biden told New Hampshire voters on Sept. 16, 2019. ‘We’re going to end fossil fuels.’ ‘Would you close down the oil industry?’ moderator Kristen Welker asked Biden in the Oct. 22, 2020, presidential debate. He replied: ‘I would transition from the oil industry. Yes.’ ”

Joe Biden: “When it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an INCREDIBLE transition” pic.twitter.com/8TGnc7vFa8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2022

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership