Japanese firm: Ivermectin effective in treating all variants of Covid

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2022

Ivermectin has been found to be an effective anti-viral treatment against all variants of Covid, according to a Japanese conglomerate that is studying the anti-parasitic drug.

Kowa Co. Ltd. issued a press release on Jan. 31 stating that, in working with Tokyo-based Kitasato University, its research found ivermectin has the “same anti-viral effect” on all “mutant strains,” including Alpha, Delta, and Omicron. Kowa added that ivermectin suppresses invasion of the virus and inhibits its replication.

“[Ivermectin] is expected to be applied as a therapeutic drug (tablet) for all new coronavirus infectious diseases,” the report said (pdf in Japanese here).

Kowa also reported that it is in the process of carrying out a Phase 3 clinical trial on the use of ivermectin to treat Covid patients. The Jan. 31 press release covers the effectiveness of the drug based on findings of lab-based research.

Despite being safely and effectively used for over 30 years to treat a variety of conditions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has not approved the use of ivermectin to treat Covid.

“The FDA has refused to respond to a Freedom of Information Act request (FOIA) asking for details about any reports of side effects related to the use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 while publicly denouncing its usage,” The Epoch Times noted in a Jan. 31 report.

Many American families who are “desperate to save their loved ones are resorting to secretly sneaking the drug into hospitals as a last-ditch effort that often ends up helping the infected person recover,” the Epoch Times report added.

The New Hampshire legislature is currently considering a bill to make ivermectin part of the approved Covid treatment and offer it as an over-the-counter medication.

“I have absolutely no doubt lives will be saved if human grade ivermectin was available to Covid patients,” Republican state Rep. Leah Cushman, who is also a registered nurse, told The Epoch Times about her proposed bill HB3005.

Dr. Paul Marik, who was forced to resign from his position at the Eastern Virginia Medical School over legal battles regarding the usage of alternate treatments for Covid, including ivermectin, has testified that ivermectin “is one of the safest drugs on the face of this planet.”

Marik, who is a co-founder of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, said ivermectin is approved for the treatment of viruses in 79 countries.

“So somehow Japanese people, Indian people, Brazilian people can tolerate it safely, but it’s toxic in Americans. You have to be kidding,” Marik said.

