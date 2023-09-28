Jack Posobiec watched the GOP debate so we didn’t have to

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2023

Best of the rest. That’s the title the GOP candidates in a Trump-less second primary debate were vying for on Wednesday night.

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec put in the painful duty of watching the debate so we didn’t have to. Among his observations:

“Over an hour in and not one candidate has even mentioned the Biden DOJ weaponizing the power of the state to take down its top opponent … Nothing else matters if they let this stand. Either fight back or you are OWNED.”

“DeSantis gave Biden a free pass on inflation and blamed it on Trump. The Biden campaign is now thanking DeSantis for his comments and posting the clip everywhere. You’ll hear this from the White House every time the inflation question is ever asked again.”

“Fox asked about mass shootings. None of the Republicans brought up the massacre of Christian children by trans activist Aubrey Hale (who is burning in Hell). What a complete failure.”

“Weird how Biden is jailing the leader of the Republican Party and Democrat judges are dissolving his business and not one in the GOP primary debate seems to have noticed. … The state is throwing the top opposition candidate in jail, dissolving his businesses, raiding his home, and these Republicans are on stage arguing about curtains and practicing fake smiles.”

Posobiec’s verdict:

“Absolute trainwreck. The winning move as a candidate would be to know to avoid it completely. As one correctly did.”

Drawing the short straw at The Post Millennial, Libby Emmons noted of Wednesday’s debate: “Not a single candidate on the stage had kind words for Trump except for Vivek Ramaswamy, who is the only candidate that will stand behind the America First banner and claim it as his own. The others slammed Trump for not being on the debate stage, despite his having a lead so commanding that he has no need to show up.”

“The seven vying for second place also could not help but speak over each other, trying to gain some prominence on a crowded stage, repeatedly spoke over at each other, sniped at their competitors,” Emmons added. “At one point, Senator Tim Scott actually criticized Nikki Haley over her choice of curtains during her time as UN Ambassador. Haley replied that President Barack Obama had purchased them.”

In case, like we did, you missed it, those on stage Wednesday night were Sen. Tim Scott, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Gov. Ron DeSantis, former VP Mike Pence, former Gov. Chris Christie, and Gov. Doug Burgum.

Trump, meanwhile, spent time in Michigan on Wednesday night talking to auto workers amid the UAW strike and laying out his plans to revitalize the industry and American manufacturing. He said that Biden is intent on the “assassination” of American industry.

“Yesterday Joe Biden came to Michigan to pose for photos at the picket line, but it’s his policies that send Michigan auto workers to the unemployment line,” Trump said. “He only came after I announced that I would be here.”

“My pledge to everyone is that a vote for President Trump means the future of the automobile will be made in America,” said Trump. “It will be fueled by American energy, sourced by American suppliers, it will be sculpted from American aluminum and steel, and it will be built by highly skilled American hands and high-wage, American labor.”

Tim Scott and Nikki Haley argue over curtains. pic.twitter.com/Q0PID0c1AR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 28, 2023

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish