Jabbing kids and the Culture of Death: It’s all about population control

Special to WorldTribune.com, November 10, 2021

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Atul Gawande is Joe Biden’s nominee to lead global health development at the U.S. Agency for International Development. A surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Gawande has seen his nomination held up by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) due to his horrifyingly stated defense of partial-birth abortion in a 1998 article written for the leftist news site Slate:

Grossness is not a good objection. Lots of operations are gross – leg amputations, burn surgery, removal of facial tumors, etc. But that does not make them wrong.

Atul Gawande is very excited about seeing young children receive the coronavirus vaccine. His Twitter account has retweeted the crudest forms of sick, emotional propaganda devoted to getting kids jabbed:

My 6 year old absolutely hates shots but he can’t wait to get his #COVID19 vaccine. A reminder that the kids have been paying attention all this time. — Jen Kates (@jenkatesdc) November 4, 2021

Wow Just wow Literally every family I know sees vaccinating their kids as a really huge step in a return to normalcy; many of them have now planned a trip to Disney World (or Lego Land 🙋‍♂️)! (H/T @vaxconnect) https://t.co/wwVnyXtaKr — Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH (@GYamey) November 5, 2021

Gawande founded Ariadne Labs in 2012 after about a decade of planning beforehand:

Ariadne also pushes sick propaganda aimed at jabbing kids:

Congratulations to all the kids getting vaccinated! Now's their shot to be superheroes in the fight against COVID-19!🦸🏽‍♀️🦸🏻 Learn more about how this superpower works! https://t.co/ch0tvZK69s — Ariadne Labs (@AriadneLabs) November 4, 2021

The Betsy Lehman Center is a Massachusetts state agency. Here is what it is up to:

We want to provide the coloring book to classrooms explaining the science of the mRNA vaccine (depicted by our heroine, Emma RNA) against the evil-doer, COVID-19, (portrayed by Spike Man). We are hoping to obtain enough funding to provide these to any classrooms and/or schools that want them. Please fill out the form below and we will ship the coloring books to you within a couple of weeks. These are most appropriate for elementary (K-5) students, yet could be distributed to middle school students (6-8) also. If we are unable to provide enough printed copies to your classroom, we will notify you and you will still have the ability to download the pdf.

Ariadne Labs has a very weird take on the vaccine. This isn’t normal. This is emotionalism meant to push an agenda, not science:

How did you feel when you got vaccinated? 💉 Did you feel welcomed?

Did you feel prepared?

Did you feel like you flowed through the process? Every part of the experience requires lots of preparation. Take a look behind the curtain with this new paper: https://t.co/1enhPf4F5p — Ariadne Labs (@AriadneLabs) November 3, 2021

The Lab is extremely plugged in to the ruling establishment. There is a virtual New World Order checklist on display here:

Ariadne Labs founder and Executive Director Dr. Atul Gawande has been named the CEO of the new Amazon, JPMorgan Chase, Berkshire Hathaway nonprofit health care organization and will transition to a new role as chairman of Ariadne Labs. He will remain a practicing surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School.

The new appointment was announced Wednesday jointly by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. “We said at the outset that the degree of difficulty is high and success is going to require an expert’s knowledge, a beginner’s mind, and a long-term orientation,” said Bezos. “Atul embodies all three, and we’re starting strong as we move forward in this challenging and worthwhile endeavor.”

And here comes the big boom: Ariadne Labs partners with a Bill Gates population control agency:

The Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

From the institute’s history page at the Johns Hopkins website:

The Gates Institute was started in 1999 under the direction of Dr. Laurie Zabin with the mission of Scholarship and Science for Social Change, which still remains as the Institute tag line. The Institute recognized the need to develop institutional capacity in developing countries to strengthen and maintain powerful family planning and reproductive health programs and research efforts.

Hyped health pandemics are an ideal way to use “science” to enact “social change.” Case in point: the coronavirus scare campaign didn’t only lead to mail-in voting ballots. It also paved the way for direct mail abortion. Gates Institute Director Oying Rimon co-wrote an op-ed in the Baltimore Sun in July which stated:

In the United States, the rise in telemedicine during the pandemic included growing use of medication by mail to end unwanted pregnancies in the privacy of women’s homes. Since lockdowns began in 2020, the number of states participating in an ongoing study of the service jumped from 10 to 17, plus the District of Columbia. And in April, the FDA ruled to remove guidelines that require women go to a health clinic or doctor’s office to receive a medical abortion for the remainder of the pandemic.

Yes, Johns Hopkins – the people who brought you Event 201, the elitist dress rehearsal for coronavirus social curbs – is tied to the hip of a Bill Gates population control initiative. Also from the institute’s history page:

Since 2002, the Gates Institute’s support has enabled Hopkins faculty to collaborate with faculty from partner institutions leading to over 135 peer-reviewed journal articles. The partner institutions in turn have published over 365 articles. Journal articles have filled the knowledge gaps in population, reproductive health and family planning.

Gates founded the institute with $20 million in seed money in 1999:

Laurie Schwab Zabin, principal investigator on the project and a professor of population and family health sciences at Johns Hopkins, said the Gates gift recognizes that “building capacity, investing in human and institutional development, is the greatest contribution we can make.”

Zabin was a monumental figure in the 20th Century population control movement. She served on the board at Planned Parenthood way back in 1962, 11 years before Roe v. Wade legalized abortion across America.

Zabin died at age 94 in May 2020. Johns Hopkins celebrates her long life devoted to culling the human herd:

During a three-decade association with Planned Parenthood of Maryland, she was among the first to advocate for the inclusion of family planning services within state-funded maternal health clinics. Her leadership in the Maryland chapter helped shape the national strategy of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

As does the Gates Institute:

Before entering the research world, she served with Planned Parenthood – local, national and international – including as Acting Director and President of the Maryland affiliate. In the 1970’s, she helped establish and served on the Board of Directors of the Guttmacher Institute, with a term as its Chair. In 2006, the Institute named her a lifetime emeritus director.

A Johns Hopkins statement released when she died shows Zabin especially focused on teen-agers rights to get “family planning services” without parental consent:

Zabin frequently served as an expert witness and testified before local, state, and federal government bodies in support of adolescents’ access to family planning services. She was instrumental during the 1980s in securing the rights of minors to obtain contraception without parental consent.

Never mind the nice words. “Family planning services” most definitely meant abortion. From a 1992 Baltimore Sun article:

[A] law requiring parents to be notified of abortions probably would do more harm than good, researcher Laurie S. Zabin contends. In an article published in the July/August issue of the journal Family Planning Perspective, she found that 91 percent of the pregnant teen-agers in her study talked with a parent or guardian before deciding what to do about the pregnancy.

“Certainly a goodly percentage talked to adults before the pregnancy test, but a lot more had such a talk after,” said Dr. Zabin, an associate professor of population dynamics at the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health.

“What would happen if there were a law requiring parental notification is that a far larger number of the girls would not come in for the [pregnancy] test,” she said. “This would delay their getting in contact with professionals for prenatal care, or, if they so decided, for an abortion early in their term.”

Of course, allowing children to get the coronavirus vaccine without parental consent has been a prominent feature of the pandemic hype pressure campaign.

There is a circle here, and it goes from the earliest days of the eugenics movement in America right up to jabbing kids with the coronavirus vaccine today.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

