J6 update: Carlson reports videos contradict ‘narrative’; Ray Epps pushed large sign at police; D.C. cop says ‘they set us up’

February 22, 2023

As more and more video footage from Jan. 6, 2021 is released, the narrative of an “insurrection” pushed by Democrats and the leftist media continues to evaporate.

New developments in recent days include:

• Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was granted access to more than 44,000 hours of video from Jan. 6 by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, said the footage his team reviewed contradicts the “narrative” concocted by Democrats and their media allies.

• Ray Epps is seen on video pushing a large Trump sign at police at the U.S. Capitol.

• Another newly released video shows a D.C. metro police officer, visibly upset that the Capitol was so easily infiltrated, saying “They set us up.”

During his Monday broadcast, Carlson confirmed that he and his team of producers viewed footage which contradicts the official narrative.

“So for really more than 2 years now we’ve been complaining about the fact that the U.S. Congress has held thousands, tens of thousands of hours of camera footage from the public from January 6th. And of course, January 6th has been a transformative event in this country, it’s been used to change the country. So there are about 44,000 hours and we have been granted access to that, we believe we have secured the right to see whatever we want to see,” Carlson said.

“So we’ve been there about a week, some of our smartest producers have been there looking at this stuff and trying to figure out what it means, and how it contradicts or not the story we’ve been told for more than two years. We think already that in some ways it does contradict that story,” he added.

Carlson said that extensive details of what is on the video will be released on his show next week.

After Axios had reported that McCarthy made the footage available to Carlson’s program, Carlson said: “There was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret. If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it. It’s impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that.”

Patty McMurray at 100 Percent Fed Up reported that she discovered video in which Epps is seen holding and pushing a very large Trump sign at police outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Different angles show Epps holding and pushing the massive sign toward police.

“Several Trump supporters sit in jail today for touching this sign as it passed over their heads,” The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted.

One is Charles Bradford Smith, a 24-year-old who has been held in the FCI Elkton Federal Correctional Institution in Lisbon, Ohio. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison for touching the sign and for “several made-up charges by the DOJ-FBI,” Hoft wrote.

Epps has not been charged.

I found another angle of Ray Epps pushing the sign into police. Not only is he still pushing as the sign makes contact with officers, but he also then puts his hands on the backs of others in front of him and pushes them forward (like in a rugby scrum) to overwhelm the police. pic.twitter.com/Kh5xSbg9c3 — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) July 12, 2022

Newly released D.C. Metropolitan Police Department body came footage shows an officer saying he was “set up.”

In a substack.com report, Kyle Becker notes the new footage stems from the bodycam footage of MPD officer Lawrence Lazewski which was used in the trial of J6 defendant William Pope.

The footage shows officer Lazewski approaching a group of officers on the upper terrace of the Capitol.

One officer in particular that appeared on Lazeweski’s body camera footage appeared to be upset about how easily the Capitol was infiltrated and stated: “They set us the [expletive] up. That’s what they did. They set us up.”

“They set up [Unit] 64, absolutely, and then they ask you all to come two hours later. They set us up.”

Lazewski said, “They needed everybody right away,” to which the other officer replied, “Nah, right away, they set us the [expletive] up. We ain’t got [expletive].”

Wait what’s this? New body cam footage from J6 w/MPD discussing how “they set us up”? “Let them take the [Capitol]” This is why they don’t want more J6 footage released The fingers will all point back at Pelosi & her staff secretly weakening security

VC: @RaheemKassam pic.twitter.com/oGYTOqvNPO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 22, 2023

