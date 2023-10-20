J6 prisoner held 1,000 days without trial; Details abuses apparently triggered by press interviews

by WorldTribune Staff, October 20, 2023

Oct. 13 marked a grim milestone for Jan. 6 prisoner Jake Lang — he has been held in jail for 1,000 days without a trial.

Lang told The Epoch Times that Jan. 6 prisoners are frequently denied family visitation. They spend months with no sunlight. Lights in their cells remain on at night in order to deprive them of sleep.

“During this time, I’ve done 20 months of solitary confinement,” the 28-year-old said. “For 15 months of that, I wasn’t allowed to have a haircut or a shave.”

Lang said the feds are intentionally dishing out such treatment so as to make J6 prisoners appear as “homeless vagrants” or “deranged terrorists” during video court appearances.

Lang, who was arrested on Jan. 16, 2021, has been charged with several counts, including an “obstruction” charge for which he could receive a 20-year sentence. He has challenged this charge with the Supreme Court.

Lang’s trial had been set to begin Oct. 10, but was postponed pending an indication on his Supreme Court petition.

Lang has been moved to several different prisons, The Epoch Times noted. In New York, he was moved to three different facilities, including the MDC Brooklyn where Jeffrey Epstein was held.

Then he was taken to an airport in Newburgh, New York, put on a plane with about 200 convicted felons, and transported to Oklahoma, he said.

He was moved to Northern Neck Regional in Warsaw, Virginia, and then to the DC Jail, known to Jan. 6 prisoners as “The Gulag.”

At one point, after serving months in solitary confinement, Land said he was moved back to a section within the D.C. facility that holds a small number of prisoners. He said his fellow Jan. 6 prisoners gathered at his cell door to greet him.

“One of the guards yelled for them to get away from my door, just arbitrarily enforcing a rule that didn’t exist,” he told The Epoch Times. The guard then “called the sergeant, who opened the door and unloaded a whole can of military-grade pepper spray directly into my eyes.”

Naked and in cuffs, an emergency response team dragged him from the cell and brought him to a shower. Female guards watched, “laughing hysterically” at his pain, Lang said.

The Epoch Times noted:

He wasn’t given soap, so the oil ran down his body to his groin where the burning became excruciating. In his cell, the burning oil transferred to his mattress. He woke from nightmares thinking he was on fire. When he was thrown back in “the hole,” he went on a 12-day hunger strike that cost him 30 pounds. Negotiations for ending his hunger strike included a haircut, family visitation, and a Congressional investigation into the deaths of Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland.

Lang was then moved to Alexandria Regional Jail and placed in solitary.

After reporting his treatment to the press, he was sent to a federal penitentiary in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

After more press interviews, he was moved to Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, Virginia.

One month and multiple interviews later, he was back at Northern Neck. A week later he was once again at Lewisburg, and then landed back at the D.C. “Gulag,” where he has been for the past six months.

“Friday, October 13th marked my 1,000th day in prison. But God’s grace has supplied me and the rest of the January 6 prisoners with strength, endurance, perseverance, and hope, knowing that we will have vindication from this political persecution. One day, from all over the country, more than 200 of us will emerge from these prisons and gulags. We will be redeemed and restored and all of the things they’ve done to us will all be washed away.”

