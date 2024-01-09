J6 instigator Ray Epps sentenced to 1 year probation, $500 fine

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 9, 2024

Ray Epps, who was seen on video more than once telling people to go into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Tuesday to one year of probation, a $500 fine, and 100 hours of community service.

Epps was sentenced by Obama-appointed Judge James Boasberg.

Along with being caught on video urging people to enter the Capitol, Epps is also seen on video helping to carry and hurl at police a huge Trump sign.

Several individuals who touched the sign, which prosecutors in their cases said was used as “an enormous battering ram,” were denied bond and subjected to lengthy prison sentences.

“What more proof is needed to show that the government is protecting Epps,” an attorney who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, told The Gateway Pundit.

Epps was sentenced in the same building in Washington, D.C. where former President Donald Trump appeared on Tuesday for his appeals court hearing. Epps, however, did not have to show up for his sentencing – he called in via Zoom.

Epps had been scheduled to appear in person at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, D.C at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to the Court Docket, on 1/8/24 the hearing was modified to a “hybrid hearing” (government in person/defense via Zoom.)

The Gateway Pundit had just reported that Epps was sued by J6 defendant Eric Clark for “Conspiracy to Violate Civil Rights.” The case was filed in a Utah Federal Court.

The Gateway Pundit notes:

Here’s where it gets shady. The Gateway Pundit had a tip that Ray Epps was going to be served with the (Utah) lawsuit at the (D.C.) courthouse during his sentencing. Process servers were hired by the Plaintiff and our reporters were scheduled to be there to capture the moment Epps was served on video. This was all discussed yesterday in private phone calls. Then like magic, Ray Epps’ Fairy Godmother changed his PUBLIC IN-PERSON sentencing hearing to a REMOTE TELEPHONIC sentencing hearing. What a coincidence.

The change was approved by Judge Boasberg.

Human Event pundit Jack Posobiec termed it a “sweetheart” arangement:

This deal has all the hallmarks of a cooperating asset.

This is the sentence ALL the J6ers should have received.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines