‘It’s not about a virus, it’s about control’: Freedom dying in Netherlands, Canada

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2022

Scenes out of the Netherlands and Canada over the past few days show freedom is under siege worldwide, all under the guise of stopping the spread of the Omicron variant.

In Amsterdam, riot police fired water cannons to disperse protesters. Police deployed dogs against those who got too close.

Footage showed a cop smacking a woman over the head with his shield. In another clip, a dog sinks its teeth into a protester’s arm and drags him along the ground.

Some protesters held signs reading, “it’s not about a virus, it’s about control” on one side and “freedom” on the other. Another sign read “Make Orwell fiction again.”

In Montreal, an army of police patrolled the streets to enforce the newly imposed 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Cara Zwibel, director of fundamental freedoms and acting general counsel for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said the government has presented no evidence that a curfew will work to slow the spread of the virus.

“A curfew is particularly problematic because it purports to empower police officers to stop and question individuals simply for being outdoors at certain times of day,” Zwibel said in a statement issued Friday evening. “The burden of these police stops is likely to fall disproportionately on racialized individuals and other marginalized groups.”

Meanwhile, a new report from the German government shows that over 95 percent of reported cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Germany occurred in fully vaccinated individuals.

The report by the German agency the Robert Koch Institute included information on the vaccination status of 4,206 individuals who contracted the latest variant of the virus. Of those, 4,020 had received at least two doses of the Covid vaccines, which equates to 95.6 percent of total cases. Twenty-eight percent of the Omicron-positive group had also received a third dose or “booster” shot.

Just 186 people contracting Omicron were unvaccinated in the entire sample, showing that vaccinated individuals were over 21 times as likely to contract the COVID-19 variant.

On Dec. 14, The National Pulse declared the Covid-19 situation worldwide a “pandemic of the vaccinated”.

