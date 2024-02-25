Italian TV has some fun with old man Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2024

In an alternate universe, this would be a good Saturday Night Live opening.

A skit on Italian entertainment network Nove Canale 9 mocks Joe Biden as a confused old man and ends with Biden pressing a large red button in a briefcase (nuclear football?).

The video has gone viral on social media. Some responding on X said the clip would be much more hilarious if it weren’t so close to the frightening truth.

