Italian TV has some fun with old man Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2024

In an alternate universe, this would be a good Saturday Night Live opening.

A skit on Italian entertainment network Nove Canale 9 mocks Joe Biden as a confused old man and ends with Biden pressing a large red button in a briefcase (nuclear football?).

The video has gone viral on social media. Some responding on X said the clip would be much more hilarious if it weren’t so close to the frightening truth.

Italian TV just aired this skit mocking Joe Biden and his cognitive decline pic.twitter.com/uAMai8BBTQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024

