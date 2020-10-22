Iranian disinformation boosted by Lincoln Project

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2020

The anti-Trump RINOs at the Lincoln Project have a new achievement to add to their mantle — foot soldiers for Iran in the Islamic Republic’s assault on the U.S. election.

Federal authorities concluded that Iran was behind a string of threatening emails targeting Democratic voters in swing states, The Washington Post reported Wednesday. The email senders claimed to be members of the Proud Boys

The Lincoln Project helped the Iranian misinformation go viral on social media by amplifying the false claim that the Proud Boys were trying to intimidate Democratic voters.

“The Proud Boys are attempting to scare voters away from the polls. This is punishable by up to a year in jail and a blatant attempt to prevent people from voting. Let’s find them and make them famous,” the Lincoln Project tweeted.

The Lincoln Project, which was founded by anti-Trump Republican consultants led by Rick Wilson, deleted the tweet Wednesday night.

Cuban-American director and produce Robby Starbuck noted: “The FBI now confirms Iran sent these fake emails posing as ‘Proud Boys’ to help Joe Biden so @ProjectLincoln and other left wing accounts all spread Iranian disinformation meant to assist Biden. How do they feel about being Iran’s useful idiots?”

Starbuck added: “Democrats seem confused as to how Iran’s Proud Boys email op hurts Trump. I’ll explain. Some registered Dem classically liberal voters may vote Trump but are turned off by Proud Boys. Iran aimed to link Trump to PB in a threatening way so swing voters see him through that lens.”

Earlier this year, Wilson said Domino’s should be “canceled” for thanking White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a compliment she made about the pizza chain — more than seven years ago.

“FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza,” McEnany said in the Nov. 8, 2012 tweet, years before joining the Trump campaign. Trump had not even announced his intentions of running for president until June 2015.

“You just killed your brand,” Wilson said on social media, digging up the 2012 tweet which showed Dominos thanking McEnany for the compliment.

Dominos Pizza responded to Wilson, tweeting: “Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya.”

While Wilson was demonizing Dominos for a tweet from 2012, others decided to take a closer look at Wilson’s own old social media posts. They discovered Instagram photos depicting what appears to be a cooler emblazoned with the Confederate flag and the words “The South will rise again”.

Donald Trump Jr. said of the discovery: “Don’t worry @dominos, it turns out that the only brand cancelled today is the brand of Rick ‘The South will rise again’ Wilson.”

Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson tweeted: “A hilarious story! Human-goblin hybrid named @TheRickWilson tried to cancel Dominos Pizza because they were nice to WH Press Sec Kayleigh Mcenany. Turns out Rick loves to post racist content & thinks the CONFEDERATE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN even though he runs the ‘Lincoln Project.’ ”

The Lincoln Project is notorious for posting false information, watching it go viral and be amplified by leftist media outlets, and then deleting it.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe confirmed the Iranian efforts during a press conference Wednesday evening.

Ratcliffe told reporters that “we have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump. You may have seen some reporting on this in the last 24 hours or you may have even been one of the recipients of those emails.”

You can read more about the Lincoln Project here

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media