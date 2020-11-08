Iran regime hails Biden’s anointing by U.S. corporate media

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2020

Iran, which received boatloads of cash from the United States when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration, went into celebration mode on Saturday when the U.S. corporate media declared Biden the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

U.S. intelligence officials have said that much of the $1.8 billion cash payoff to Iran from the Obama-Biden administration was used explicitly to fund terrorism.

It didn’t take long for the Iranian regime to demand compensation from a Biden administration after Saturday’s media declaration.

“Now, an opportunity has come up for the next U.S. administration to compensate for past mistakes and return to the path of complying with international agreements through respect of international norms,” the state-run IRNA news agency quoted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani as saying.

In 2018, President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama-Biden administration. Trump also instituted crippling sanctions which devastated the economy of Iran, which continues to act as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

Trump has brokered historic peace agreements between Israel and Arab countries opposed to Iran’s continued quest for regional hegemony.

Biden has said he would rejoin the nuclear accord if Iran returns to compliance with it.

Eshaq Jahangiri, the Iranian regime’s first vice president, tweeted: “I hope we will see a change in the destructive policies of the United States … finally … the era of Trump and his adventurous and belligerent team is over.”

Hesameddin Ashena, an adviser to Rouhani, tweeted: “Iranians stood their ground bravely until that coward left.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif tweeted that “the world is watching” to see if a Biden administration would depart from Trump’s approach toward Iran and seek international cooperation. “Deeds matter most,” Zarif added.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday he is waiting to congratulate a U.S. presidential winner.

“With regard to the U.S. election, we are going to wait until all the legal matters have been resolved,” Lopez Obrador said at a news conference.

