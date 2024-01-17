Iowa matters: Chinese stock market sinks, Davos elites call Trump win ‘clearly a threat’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2024

The ripple effect from Donald Trump’s 30-point victory in Monday’s Iowa caucuses has spread across the globe, and not just with the globalists gathered in Davos, Switzerland.

In China, state-run propaganda mouthpiece Global Times urged the world to “prepare for the possibility of Donald Trump being re-elected as president.”

“Chinese experts believe that judging from the current situation, Trump is unchallenged within his party, and once the general election phase begins, Biden may not be a strong opponent for Trump,” the Global Times wrote. “This means the world may need to prepare for the possibility of Trump returning to power and a more divided U.S. with fighting between the political parties getting worse.”

While Trump’s success at reshaping the American political landscape obviously heated up the communist propaganda machine, it also seems to have hit China’s stock market.

As Trump’s convincing victory became apparent, Chinese equities dropped after the country’s central bank decided to keep its medium-term policy rate unchanged at 2.5 percent, failing to cut interest as was widely expected by investors. The country’s CSI 300 was at its lowest level since 2019, a record only previously beaten in October 2023.

“After a rocky couple of years for the Chinese economy, the country’s stock market appears to be in free fall now, with authorities asking institutional investors not to sell stocks in an attempt to stabilize share prices as foreigners are pulling out,” Newsweek reported.

The Global Times, meanwhile, noted that not only was Trump significantly more popular than his remaining opponents – Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis – but Joe Biden’s “job approval has hit a new low.”

“The polling data in the U.S. is quite transparent, and Trump’s approval ratings indicate that he is still a very competitive candidate. The world should be prepared for this,” Chinese regime-approved “expert” Lü Xiang told the Global Times.

Trump is so popular, the Global Times assessed, that the biggest obstacle to his return to power is the Democrats’ attempts to remove him from presidential ballots through the court system.

“The main problem for Trump lies in legal battles, Liu Weidong, a research fellow at the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Science told the Global Times on Monday,” the newspaper reported. “For Trump, the main concern is whether these lawsuits will have a significant impact, especially if new evidence emerges that could further harm him, Liu said.”

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, BlackRock vice chairman Philipp Hildebrand warned of the horror that would engulf the European continent if Trump is returned to the White House.

Hildebrand said the re-election of the former U.S. president “would challenge Europe fundamentally” given Trump’s determination to embrace America First in matters from trade to diplomacy, NATO funding, and climate policy.

Hildebrand was responding to recent comments by Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank (ECB), who said Trump posed a “clear threat” to Europe because his divergent views set him apart from the European mainstream.

Lagarde last week warned history showed Trump’s “manner in which he carried out the first four years of his mandate… is clearly a threat.”

Hildebrand, who helps to oversee more than $9 trillion of assets at investment giant Blackrock, said Europe should use Trump’s comeback as an opportunity to transform itself into a technological superpower that will be less dependent on the U.S. He added Europe’s capabilities on defense were “just not there” and required a rethink:

“I see it as an opportunity for the construction of Europe. Clearly, if [Trump’s election] were to lead to a rupture, which I think is what President Lagarde has in mind as a risk, then that would challenge Europe fundamentally.”

Meanwhile, on this side of the “pond”, Trump responded to the post-Iowa spin clearly focused on boosting Nikki Haley:

Americans for Chinese Prosperity, a RINO Charles Koch con job that is funding, along with many Democrats and others that aren’t feeling so well right now, is very embarrassed by the poor showing of Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley in yesterday’s Iowa Primary. She placed a distant THIRD, after spending millions of Koch’s largely Inherited and OPM Dollars. I HATE WHAT THEY REPRESENT, OPEN BORDERS AND ALL — SO BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!

