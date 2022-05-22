Investigator in ‘2000 Mules’ reveals raid on non-profit in Arizona

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2022

An election integrity investigator who was featured in “2000 Mules” said that authorities in recent days raided a Yuma County, Arizona non-profit allegedly connected to the 2020 election ballot trafficking scheme, confiscated all of the electronic equipment from one woman and then searched her home.

The investigator, David Lara, told The Gateway Pundit what he knows about the raid:

“There was a sting operation in San Luis. And there was a nonprofit, they got a visit. One of the employees was now I don’t know for a fact, if she was arrested, or if she was notified to appear in court. The only thing I do know is that they went to her job in that nonprofit. They had a search warrant. They confiscated her electronic devices, then went to her house. They searched this woman’s house, Lara said.

Lara said that his sources, “who are very reliable,” told him that “several people they have interviewed already sounded like tweety birds. They sang.”

Lara and Gary Snider busted a local ballot trafficking operation using undercover cameras during the 2020 Primary Election. The investigators recorded and photographed alleged ballot traffickers stuffing ballot boxes on the day of the Aug. 4, 2020 primary. The investigation led to two indictments.

The evidence was also presented to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in August 2020, but he chose to do nothing about it. “They could have stopped this,” said Lara.

Snyder, currently a candidate for Arizona state Senate, told the Gateway Pundit: “My campaign started mentally in 2020 when I saw all this fraud and actually I recorded quite a bit and this is how we are at this juncture right now and then with the steal of the voting for the Presidential Election, for elected officials locally, what do you do?”

Snyder said the work he and Lara did, along with that of True The Vote, and “2000 Mules,” will mean “nothing if the attorney general or the judges aren’t willing to prosecute to the full extent of the law. We complain about open borders. We complain about inflation, complaining about quite a bit of stuff, but at the end of the day, complaining means nothing because the ones that are going to take care of it are the ones in the seat. And if you want a better elected official, or you vote, well, it’s not fair when you vote when you already got the vote stolen, so they already know who the final game piece is going to be there.”

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot announced just after the premier of “2000 Mules” that his office and the county recorder’s office are investigating voting fraud cases from 2020. The Sheriff’s Office said the cases include impersonation fraud, false registrations, duplicate voting and fraudulent use of absentee ballots.

Wilmot said in an emailed statement to the Arizona Mirror that the investigation by his office was not fueled by “2000 Mules.”

“These ongoing investigations are not related to or inspired by any movie or celebrity figure, but rather facts and evidence regarding violation of Arizona statute,” Wilmot said. “I am not familiar with, nor have I ever communicated with, any individuals who may now be claiming I am investigating on their behalf or because of any supposed inspiration from a documentary film.”

Dinesh D’Souza, director of “2000 Mules”, tweeted: “If the sheriff in Yuma County, Arizona didn’t start his newly announced investigation into illegal ballot trafficking because of ‘2000 Mules,’ then his investigation based on probable cause provides INDEPENDENT CONFIRMATION of the legitimacy of the issues shown in the documentary.”

🚨Election Fraud Update🚨 Just got a tip that there are some BIG developments in the Election Corruption Investigation in Yuma County, Arizona. Possibly including Law Enforcement raids on non-profits potentially involved in ballot trafficking. — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) May 20, 2022

