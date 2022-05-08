Investigator: Fox’s lawyers keeping ‘2000 Mules’ off the network

by WorldTribune Staff, May 8, 2022

Fox News has joined the legacy media blackout of Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules”, which shows what the documentary says is proof of widespread illegal ballot harvesting in 2020 election swing states.

True the Vote’s Gregg Phillips told the audience at the “2000 Mules” virtual premier that Fox News’s lawyers are keeping the film off of the channel.

Other than one segment when Tucker Carlson interviewed True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht, Fox News has ignored “2000 Mules”.

“It is now effectively a crime to ask questions about what happened during the last presidential election. That is not an overstatement, by the way,” Carslon said, adding that Engelbrecht “is conducting what seems to us like an entirely legitimate, cool-headed investigation” into the 2020 election.

Related: Film review: ‘Biden lost’; State attorneys general can now act if DOJ won’t, May 2, 2022

“First, they had their bogus polls, then they had their disgusting election coverage, then they dropped all talk of election irregularities, and now they are keeping ‘2000 Mules’ off the airwaves. With few exceptions, FOX News Channel is morphing into CNN before our eyes,” Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft noted.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership