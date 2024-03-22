Invasion: Video captures swarm of illegals breaking through border barrier in El Paso

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 22, 2024

Video from the U.S. southern border at El Paso on Thursday showed a swarm of illegal aliens rushing the border barrier, breaking through and nearly trampling overwhelmed National Guard troops.

“El Paso — which technically is in Texas but may as well be in Mexico,” Zero Hedge noted. “For those still unconvinced this nation is being invaded, this video of illegals storming the border should convince you otherwise.”

Joe Biden’s “disastrous open border policies have endangered the lives of American troops and citizens, just so Democrats can cheat in the next elections and flood mail-in ballots with votes from illegals,” Zero Hedge added. “No other nation in the world, not even Europe’s socialists, is willing to tolerate an invasion of this magnitude that has flooded the U.S. with ten million illegals under Biden, who reversed multiple border-crossing policies initiated by Trump.”

This is the moment when TX National Guard became overrun by migrants rioting to get across the border here in El Paso today We were there and saw it all happen. Absolute chaos here. pic.twitter.com/VN6Kf663ie — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

BREAKING: A riot just broke out here in El Paso Hundreds of migrants decided they had enough of TX National Guard returning them to Mexico and rushed the border wall here. Thankful to be here w/ @JamesBreeden pic.twitter.com/sY84y8QiYi — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) March 21, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Border BREACHED in El Paso!!! Shame on Joe Biden. SHUT IT DOWN! pic.twitter.com/f73iy67p92 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) March 21, 2024

This is actually happening!

pic.twitter.com/qeNBu3S1mF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

