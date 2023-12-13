Invasion: 20,000 illegals per day are crossing the U.S. southern border

by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2023

Lines of illegals stretching as far as the eye can see are a daily sight along the U.S. southern border.

By 1 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 1,000 migrants had already crossed the border into Eagle Pass, Texas.

Independent journalist Michael Yon reported that 20,000 illegals are crossing the border on a daily basis, putting the per-month figure at 650,000.

In Arizona, the Lukeville port of entry was shut down to legitimate trade and travel as Border Patrol personnel shuttled a large group of mostly African migrants in vans and buses to a processing facility from the Organ Pipe National Monument reserve, Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, as the year ends and funding dries up, Mexico has halted deportations, which will allow even more illegals to cross the border into the United States.

“The Biden Border Rush continues, an ongoing invasion aided, abetted and encouraged by our own government,” Allan Wall noted in a Dec. 12 op-ed for Border Hawk News. “The country of Mexico serves as a sort of massive highway through which illegal invaders from around the world can arrive to Joe Biden’s Big Rock Candy Mountain.”

Adam Isaacson, an immigration analyst with the Washington Office on Latin America, predicted that “Mexico is likely to rely more heavily on National Guard soldiers for migration management, a mission that they are barely prepared to fulfill. The result is likely to be a sharp decline in Mexico’s migrant apprehensions during December, and migrants may have a modestly easier time than usual reaching the U.S. border.”

A more directionally accurate number is 20,000 invaders per day. 600,000 per month. When including CBP1 app, gotta-ways, student visas, etc., 20k per day is easily within range if not conservative. America is being killed. Many Americans will die tired, raped, and stupid. https://t.co/AlM57RlCE0 — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) December 6, 2023

🚨HAPPENING NOW – Over +1,000 migrants in massive groups of crossed illegally into Eagle Pass, TX and it’s barely 1 pm here. We’ve encountered several migrants who were injured while crossing and required medical services from the local fire department here @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/Qp9FoXDfbL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) December 12, 2023

