Interested in working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? Only communists need apply

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2022

You don’t have to be an admitted communist to hand out U.S. taxpayer funds to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but you do if you would like to work there.

Oh, and if you are a believer in God or other “superstition”, forget about it.

An application for work at the lab, where independent media and uncorrupted scientists and politicians are now confident the Covid virus originated, states the following:

“Support the leadership of the Communist Party of China, have the correct political orientation, love the motherland, be willing to serve the socialist modernization, abide by disciplines and laws, and have good conduct.”

For many on the Left in America, the only questions might be: “Do they offer the ability to telecommute and do they pay for transgender surgery?”

An application to work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology includes a “Political Review Form” which evaluates a candidate’s loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party by asking a series of political questions. It is “stamped with the official seal of the party committee of the candidate’s unit, the party branch of the college or department or the official seal of the archives department” upon completion.

Other questions on the application: “Has the candidate participated in the activities of the ‘Falungong’ cult” and “whether the candidate has participated in religious, superstition and other activities.”

The application also contains a section for “candidates who intend to apply for targeted training,” where the lab explains the process for applicants who are also “active-duty military personnel.”

“The Wuhan Institute of Virology’s inclusion of military candidates underscores the lab’s ties to the People’s Liberation Army, which it has attempted to erase from its website,” National Pulse reporter Natalie Winters noted.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief