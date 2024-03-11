Insurrection coming in January? Majority of Democrats in poll oppose certification of Trump victory

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2024

If Democrats can’t keep Donald Trump from returning to the White House via the courts and the nation’s controversial election system, their voters say the party’s Congress members should refuse to certify a Trump Electoral College victory.

A new Rasmussen Reports poll found that 57% of Democrat voters would oppose Congress certifying the 2024 election if Trump.

The poll asked likely voters: “Some Democrats in Congress have said that if Trump wins this year’s election, they will vote against certifying the election results because of Trump’s role in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Do you support or oppose Democrats refusing to certify the election results if Trump wins?”

Along with 57% of Democrats, nearly two-thirds of “liberals” said they would oppose certification.

Overall, only 35% of all voters surveyed said they would support opposing certifying Trump’s victory which 55% would oppose lawmakers refusing to certify a Trump victory.

Meanwhile, a new YouGov poll of independent voters found Trump is better suited than Joe Biden to handle a majority of campaign and national matters.

Independent voters said they prefer Trump’s handling of 11 of 15 matters, including those typically commanded by Democrats, including Israel policy and guns.

Most surprisingly, Trump and BIden are split at 29% each on who “would be better” on abortion, the No. 1 matter Democrats plan to use in the fall election.

With the exception of issues considered far left, such as LGBT policy, Trump was the leader in the eyes of independents, the survey analysis said.

