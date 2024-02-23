Inside the IRS: We have ‘no problem going after small people’ and ‘destroying lives’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 23, 2024

IRS agents “are the definition of assholes, all of them,” and these “assholes” have “no problem going after small people, putting people in prison, and destroying people’s lives,” an IRS official told O’Keefe Media.

Alex Mena, who works in “criminal investigations” at the IRS, also said he “doubts the constitutionality” of his employer using AI to access Americans’ bank accounts nationwide.

The video was obtained by an O’Keefe Media citizen journalist who is a part of its American Swiper Program.

