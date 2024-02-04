Indian reality TV star fakes her own death to raise awareness for cervical cancer

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 4, 2024

A 32-year-old Indian model and reality TV star said she faked her own death to raise awareness of cervical cancer, insisting her actions were “necessary” to shine a spotlight on the illness.

A statement announcing the death of Poonam Pandey was posted on her Instagram page on Friday, where here 1.3 million followers were told: “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.

“Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

Pandey’s management team also confirmed her death to media outlets, Sky News reports, while colleagues and co-stars posted tributes on social media.

On Saturday, Pandey revealed she was still very much alive and healthy. She apologized to her fans for shocking them.

“Yes, I faked my demise. Extreme, I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren’t we?” Pandey said. “I am proud of what my death news has been able to achieve.”

Pandey added: “Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take.”

She then urged her followers to “bring #DeathToCervicalCancer”.

In a later post defending her actions, Pandey said: “Feel free to express your frustration – I understand. But this is not just lip service, instead I’m committing my entire body to the service of cervical cancer. Once you’ve portrayed your sentiments, I invite you to visit www.poonampandeyisalive.com, my gift to you, where we can come together to combat cervical cancer.”

According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for nearly one-quarter of the world’s cervical cancer cases, with more than 200 women losing their lives every day to the disease.

