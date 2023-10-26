In ultra-woke Canada, 50-year-old man is allowed in swimming competition for 13 and 14-year-old girls

by WorldTribune Staff, October 26, 2023

A 50-year-old man who identifies as a “girl” was allowed into the locker room and to compete in a swimming competition near Toronto with girls aged 13 and 14.

The man, Nicholas J. Cepeda, competed under the name Melody Wiseheart as a member of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club at the Richmond Hill Aquatic Centre’s Fall Classic swimming competition at Markham Pan Am Centre on Oct. 20, Rebel News reported.

Cepeda is also reportedly a professor at York University in the psychology department whose areas of research include “aging,” “children,” “youth,” and “cognitive processes.”

The Pan Am Centre initially denied that the 50-year-old man was competing against teenage girls, but documents obtained by Rebel News revealed otherwise.

“Eventually, the organizers relented and admitted that Nicolas/Melody did take part, but they didn’t want to get into a debate about gender and age. Really? The entire competition was structured around ‘gender and age.’ Ten-year-old girls did not swim against, for example, 17-year-old males,” David Menzies reported for Rebel News.

Menzies said in his Oct. 24 report: “Notably, none of the concerned parents wanted to come on camera with their justified grievances. This was no doubt due to our prevailing reality of cancel culture. Sure, a 50-year-old man swimming against teenage girls is outrageous and egregious. But in the eyes of the woke sporting associations, this perversity is no doubt an example of diversity, equity, and inclusion. And if you have a problem with that, well, you will be duly penalized.”

The report did note that Cepeda/Wiseheart has received some previous media coverage via the Caledon Enterprise.

“Alas, the Enterprise story had absolutely nothing to do with his fetish of swimming with minor girls, mind you. Rather, check out this putrid prose: ‘They are now pioneers. Members of a generation working against stereotypes and stigmas, facing questions and public scrutiny and telling a story they are forced to tell to educate, to pacify to explain. To help others grow, and the world to evolve.’ ”

“A 50-year-old male swimming with teenage girls is an example of… evolution?” Menzies added. “Charles Darwin must be rolling in his grave.”

