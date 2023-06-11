In the bullpen, Gavin Newsom warms up with Hannity interview

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2023

When they come to the realization that Joe Biden has thrown his last pitch, Democrats need a young arm to come out of the bullpen.

Having just fired their own top hurler, Tucker Carlson, Fox News sent in Sean Hannity to the Democrats’ thin bullpen to put a moderate sheen on leftist California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a preview of Hannity’s interview with Newsom which will air on Monday night, Hannity asks the California governor for his response to President Donald Trump’s indictment on Friday.

“Sad,” Newsom told Hannity. “And I say that as an American.”

Hannity went on to ask Newsom about his relationship with Trump, asking “were you friendly with him?”

“Well, as you know, I didn’t have a closed fist — I had an open hand,” Newsom said in response. “We actually had an incredible relationship during Covid. It was incredible. He would play no politics during COVID with California — played none whatsoever — It’s a fact.”

Newsom continued by noting that “by the way, I’ve gotten a lot of critique from the Left by saying that.”

Others weren’t buying what Fox was peddling:

Conservative activist Lauren Witzke noted in a Telegram post: “Gavin Newsom is presenting himself as a very centrist and polished Democrat while getting great PR from Fox News. The memo must have just gone out. They’re propping Newsom up to run for president.”

Asked to comment by Politico, Newsom’s team said he was eager to spar with Hannity: “He believes in going into the lion’s den,” said Anthony York, a Newsom senior adviser.

Newsom’s adviser didn’t mention what many observers have noted: That the governor was going into a den of tamed lions who have been declawed by the Murdoch family and Paul Ryan.

After news of Newsom’s interview with Hannity, MSNBC host and former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted video of the governor’s remarks last month, when he recommended that Democrats not appear on the network.

In the wake of the mass shooting in Monterey Park in January, when Carlson’s Fox program was dominating cable news, Newsom said that Fox “is a disgrace what they do.” He then said that his comments would get played on the network, “and then I have 22 new clips trying to attack me to shut me up. And it’s a warning to every other politician that won’t call out their primetime lineup. It’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace what these people say every single night. Their xenophobia. Their racial priming. What they have done to perpetuate crime and violence in this country by scapegoating, and by not doing a damn thing about gun safety for decades.”

But that was before Fox purged top conservative voices Carlson and Dan Bongino. Now it appears Fox News is assisting the Democrat Party in warming up Newsom to enter in relief of the spent Joe Biden.

