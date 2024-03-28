In NYC today: Trump attends funeral for slain NYPD officer Diller; Biden-Obama at glitzy fundraiser

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2024

The invitations that went out Thursday in New York City to Donald Trump and Joe Biden reflect perfectly where the 2024 presidential candidates stand, analysts say.

GOP standard bearer Trump was invited by the family to attend the wake of slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

Democrat incumbent Biden was invited to a glitzy party at Radio City Music Hall stacked with wealthy donors and celebrities.

Campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump was “moved by the invitation to join” Diller’s family and his fellow officers “as they deal with his senseless and tragic death.”

“Our heartfelt prayers go out to the family of highly decorated NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, whose life was taken by a murderous career criminal yesterday during a traffic stop in Queens,” Trump said in a statement issued on Tuesday. “The ‘thug’ in question has 21 prior arrests and just recently got out of prison — he NEVER should have been let back out on the streets. To Officer Diller’s family, and all of the other brave men and women of law enforcement who put your lives on the line every day, we love you, we appreciate you, and we will always stand with you!”

Biden, meanwhile, rubbed elbows with a bunch of rich people at a fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall with Barack Obama, viewed by political insiders as his boss-for-life. The Biden team was expected to raise a record $25 million at the event, CBS News dutifully reported.

Biden-Harris campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg, another Hollywood big shot, praised Biden’s “historic record, his vision for the future and laying plain the stakes of this election.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “Biden is going to NYC today for a fundraiser with Obama and Stephen Colbert. Trump is going to NYC today to attend the funeral of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller. They are not the same. … NYPD officer Jonathan Diller will never return home to his young family bc he was shot and killed in cold blood by a career criminal let back on the street by Soros policies.”

The incident in which Diller was slain occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday outside 1919 Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, Queens. After noticing that a vehicle was parked illegally, Diller and his partner approached to talk with the driver. Guns were flashed, and a shootout ensued.

Diller was struck in the stomach beneath his bulletproof vest, while the suspect was struck by a bullet fired by the other officer. While the suspect and Diller were both rushed to hospital, the latter survived while the former was soon pronounced dead.

The alleged shooter Guy Rivera, 34, is an ex-con with 21 past arrests. Lindy Jones, 41, the driver of the car Rivera was in, had been busted at least 14 times previously.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association warned on Wednesday that anti-cop politicians should stay away from the funeral of Diller — specifically calling out City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the New York Post reported.

“Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home. They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction,” SBA president Vincent Vallelong told The Post.

His comments echoed a scathing letter sent by the union, which represents sergeants of the NYPD, slamming anti-police council members for posting “hollow” and “untrue” statements of sympathy about 31-year-old Diller’s killing — and saying that they, too, were not wanted at the funeral Saturday.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre offered her condolences to Diller’s family on behalf of the Biden team. Biden was not expected to attend Diller’s wake.

CBS News noted that more than 5,000 tickets were sold for the Biden fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall hosted by actress Mindy Kaling and featuring performances by several musical guests and artists, including Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo and Lea Michele. The event was to conclude with a discussion between Biden, Obama, and Bill Clinton moderated by “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert.

