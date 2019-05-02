In New York City, there were more babies aborted at 21 weeks than homicide victims

by WorldTribune Staff, May 2, 2019

The number of babies aborted at or after 21 weeks in New York City was 1,485 in 2015. The number of homicides reported by the NYPD in the city that year was 352.

CNSNews.com reported that the data showed about 0.96 people per day had been victims of “murder and non-negligent manslaughter” in 2015 in New York City, while 4.1 babies at the gestational age of 21 weeks or older were aborted per day.

The 2015 stats were the most recent abortion data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report calls out The New York Times for its reference to abortions at 21 weeks or later as “rare” and “very rare.”

On April 28, the Times defended Democrats who refuse to support Born-Alive legislation that would protect babies who survive abortions.

The Times also claimed President Donald Trump’s condemnation of Democrats as the party of “late-term abortion” and “infanticide” is “incendiary” and “inaccurate.”

In January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law New York’s Reproductive Health Act, which allows late-term abortion until the baby’s due date if it meets certain requirements.

“I am a former altar boy,” Cuomo attempted to defend his decision in the Time to order the World Trade Center complex illuminated in pink to celebrate abortion as a “fundamental right.”

After Cuomo’s reference to his Catholic roots, Catholic Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger of Albany referred to the governor’s legislation as the “Death Star.”

The New York State Right to Life Committee noted the new abortion law defines a “person” as a “human being who has been born and is alive” – meaning unborn babies are not “persons” – and further degrades unborn children by removing criminal penalties for violence against them during a homicide.

Subsequently, Trump said during his State of the Union address that “all children — born and unborn — are made in the holy image of God.”

A Marist poll released at the end of March found an overwhelming majority of New York state residents opposed to abortion later in pregnancy: According to the survey, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, 75 percent of New Yorkers oppose abortion after the fifth month of pregnancy, including 69 percent of Democrats, 73 percent of independents, and 89 percent of Republicans.

While most New Yorkers (62 percent) identify as pro-choice as opposed to pro-life (34 percent), the poll found a majority of New Yorkers would actually limit abortion to — at most — the first three months of pregnancy.

In February, a Siena College poll found Cuomo’s approval rating plummeted by eight percentage points in the month following the signing of the Reproductive Health Act into law — from 51 to 43 percent.

