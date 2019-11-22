In letter to Pompeo, Sen. Graham requests documents on Bidens, Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, November 22, 2019

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Nov. 21 that he has requested documents from the State Department related to communications between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Ukraine.

“Today, I sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to contacts between: Vice President Biden, Hunter Biden, other Obama administration officials and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,” Graham tweeted.

Graham in the letter requested the documents “to assist in answering questions regarding allegations that [then] Vice President Biden played a role in the termination of Prosecutor General [Viktor] Shokin in an effort to end the investigation of the company employing his son (Hunter).”

The South Carolina Republican wants the State Department to turn over any documents tied to calls between the Joe Biden and Poroshenko, including whether Biden brought up an investigation into Burisma, the energy firm where Hunter Biden was on the board, earning up to $50,000 a month despite a lack of experience.

Graham also wants documents about a meeting between Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s business partner, and then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

In the letter, Graham asked for:

1. All documents and communications, including call transcripts or summaries, related to the Vice President’s phone calls with President Poroshenko on February 11, 18, and 19 and March 22 of 2016, especially with respect to whether Vice President Biden mentioned the Prosecutor General’s investigation into Burisma.

2. All documents and communications between the Vice President and his office and President Poroshenko and his office after the raid on Mr. Zlochevsky’s home on February 2, 2016, until the dismissal of the Prosecutor General on March 29, 2016.

3. All documents and communications related to a meeting between Devin Archer, a business partner of Hunter Biden, and Secretary of State John Kerry on March 2, 2016.

Biden in 2016 had threatened to withhold U.S. aid if Shokin wasn’t fired, which he eventually was.

