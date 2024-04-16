In key J6 case, Justice Gorsuch grills Biden solicitor general on what constitutes ‘obstruction of a congressional proceeding’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2024

The U.S. Supreme Court this week is taking up Fischer v. United States, a case that could fundamentally change many cases of J6 defendants, including the prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The case involves the interpretation of a federal statute prohibiting obstruction of congressional inquiries and investigations.

On Tuesday, Justice Neil Gorsuch grilled Biden Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar on what exactly constitutes an “obstruction” of a congressional proceeding:

Supreme Court Justice Gorsuch nukes Joe Biden’s DOJ over January 6th sentences: Gorsuch lists multiple cases of folks who “obstructed a Congressional proceeding” without receiving a 20 year sentence. 1. Sit-ins at a trial (Kavanaugh protests)

2. Pulling a fire alarm (Rep.… pic.twitter.com/DWETkzi7JI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 16, 2024

