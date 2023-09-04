Impeachment trial of ‘courageous’ AG Paxton set to begin in Texas: Focus is on state Senate

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 4, 2023

The impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been called the only state “Attorney General courageous enough to challenge the [Biden] regime” is set to begin Tuesday in the state Senate.

In May, the state House voted 121-23 to impeach Paxton on articles including bribery and abuse of public trust.

A two-thirds majority of the chamber — or 21 of the 31 senators — must vote against Paxton to secure a conviction. There are 19 Senate Republicans and 12 Democrats. If all 12 Democrats vote to convict Paxton, they still need at least nine Republicans.

The Senate could save the taxpayers some money if they vote by a simple majority to dismiss the charges against Paxton.

Among the senators is Paxton’s wife, Angela Paxton. Trial rules don’t allow her to participate or to vote but her presence at the trial is mandated by state law.

Paxton has been suspended without pay since the House voted in May to impeach him.

The ambush impeachment of Paxton in May, led by RINO Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, was backed by 60 of the 85 Republicans in the 150-seat state House, all of the chamber’s Democrats, and was applauded by all of the Biden regime media.

It was an “undemocratic assault on the will of the voters,” John Schlafly and Andy Schlafly wrote for the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles organization. “As pointed out during the brief debate on the Texas House floor, there was no justification for concealing the plot to remove Paxton from office until shortly prior to the vote.”

“Ken Paxton is probably the only Attorney General courageous enough to challenge the regime. If he was able, would he go after Biden and Mayorkas right now? Of course he would. This is the guy who sued the Biden administration many different times, including for forcing abortions in Texas and also over a phone app that increased illegal immigration into the country.

“In fact, Paxton has taken legal action against the Biden administration more than twenty times. Now, Ken finds himself unable to stop the tyranny that’s flowing like lava through Main Street USA, destroying everything in its path. Coincidence? Maybe, but most conservatives don’t buy it. They think this was a planned move from the regime that was carried out by the uniparty.”

As WorldTribune.com reported on Aug. 7, quoting Revolver News:

Phelan “kept this under wraps until the end, there wasn’t a lot of time for Paxton’s defenders to react,” said Rice University political scientist Mark Jones.

If the Senate convicts Paxton, he would be removed from office.

But it would take another Senate vote to decide whether he should be permanently barred from holding office. That would also require a two-thirds majority, or 21 votes.

Dozens of Texas news stations have announced they’ll stream end-to-end coverage on their websites for free, including KHOU-11 and KVUE. The trial will begin at 9:00 a.m. CST on Tuesday and will consist of a morning and afternoon session each day. Paxton’s attorney Dan Cogdell said he expects proceedings to last a couple of weeks.

Despite talk in August that Paxton planned to resign, he posted to social media that the rumors were “wrong” and that he’d “never stop fighting for the people of Texas and defending our conservative values.”

The Texas Scorecard last month asked readers if the Senate should dismiss the impeachment charges against Paxton: 90.8 percent said they wanted the impeachment charges dismissed, while 9.2 percent believe the trial should proceed.

Among the responses the Texas Scorecard received:

“This has got to stop! Our taxpayer dollars could be much better spent than on this circus show! The true investigation should be into Dade Phelan and his gang of cronies! Our state is being torn apart by all this division that is being put forth by a group who wants power, no matter the cost!” – Deb Hillis

Let the Senate conduct the trial where I think (1) Paxton will be cleared and (2) the unethical action in the House will be exposed.” – Richard Steenson

“This was an illegitimate process by the rogue Dade Phelan, who is the one who should be removed. It was a secretive witch hunt, and needs to be abandoned by the senate.” – Ana Kempfer

“Maybe the Senate will learn from the mistakes of the House. I don’t think any of our State Reps anticipated the backlash caused by their vote to impeach. They probably assumed voters would forget like they always do. But in 14 years, I’ve never seen voters so mad, and they are not forgetting. Senators, take note.” – Julie McCarty

“I believe that Paxton is being railroaded just like President Trump!” – Ruth Sherman

“Ken Paxton is a constant threat to the Democrats in Texas who have used liberal legislators, attorneys, and judges in the fight to remove him from office. They have tried and failed to alienate him from the voting public since he was first elected. Texans elected Ken Paxton twice because he fights for the rights of all of us, including children, in his efforts to wipe out child sex trafficking.“ – Chere St. Claire

“Paxton is the most effective state AG in the history of the United States, which of course, is why Dick Weekly, Karl Rove, Dade Phelan, the Bush family, and the rest who believe the elites, rather than the voters, should decide who represents the citizenry, want to replace Paxton with a puppet.” – Spencer Siino

“Ken Paxton, the only person I have seen here in Texas that actually fights back against the Biden administration and its policies, is being wrongfully accused by the Democrats and RINOs. Gee, it is right before our very own eyes that they need rid of him because they like and want what the Biden admin wants, the destruction of our state, country, and way of life.” – Barbara Campbell

“This impeachment is right out of the Democrats playbook. Feels like Pelosi is running the Texas House. Shame on the Republicans for participating in this politically motivated impeachment.” – Pamela Millisor

