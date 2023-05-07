Texas AG Paxton: Election fraud is happening ‘across the country’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2023

During the 50th anniversary gala for the Heritage Foundation, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton uttered the two words that Big Media, including Fox News, have deemed off limits.

Election fraud.

Most conservative media and most elected officials have gone along with the ban. WorldTribune.com is an exception and has focused coverage on ‘Voting Data Fraud.‘

In his address, Paxton gave one example which he said “sums up” election fraud that is occurring in Texas and “across the country.”

Paxton’s example was mail-in ballots.

“What happened during Covid” is judges in liberal Texas counties ignored the law and decided mail-in ballots would go out to “everyone.”

Paxton explained how liberal counties could send out and count mail-in ballots “until they get to the right number.” And they get away with fraud because “there is no signature verification, anyone can sign those ballots” and “we can’t prove” that they’re not valid.

