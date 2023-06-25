Impeach Biden? Whistleblower revelations generate tougher talk from GOP

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2023

Sen. Ted Cruz said members of the House of Representatives should consider impeaching Joe Biden following the release on Thursday of IRS whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden investigation.

Seriously?

Unlike impeachment-happy Democrats, Republicans have been slow to act against President Biden and key administration officials including Attorney General Merrick Garland due in large part to the overwhelming power of the corporate and social media monopolies in official Washington, DC.

On May 18, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves.

In an episode of his podcast titled “Verdict with Ted Cruz”, the Texas Republican said his impeachment push came “after an IRS whistleblower on the Hunter Biden probe told Congress that the president’s son invoked his father to pressure a Chinese business partner through WhatsApp and claimed the elder Biden was in the room while he was making deals.”

In response to a question about when the issues surrounding Hunter Biden became a problem for Joe Biden that could result in impeachment efforts, Cruz noted that time is now:

“Look, this WhatsApp is direct evidence of Joe Biden abusing his government power to enrich his son, and, assuming 10% for the big guy, to enrich himself. Remember, this WhatsApp says ‘we want to know. This is not just me, Hunter, just mooching off my dad….’ Of course the House needs to investigate it, but the stunning thing is what the IRS whistleblower says is [Department of Justice], Merrick Garland prevented an investigation even into this message.”

Former President Donald Trump said he believes the Biden family corruption is “100 times bigger than Watergate.”

In remarks for a speech during the Faith and Freedom Coalition on Saturday, Trump said:

“Just two days ago, an IRS whistleblower revealed that Crooked Joe sat in a room while his son Hunter messaged a Chinese Communist Party official and said QUOTE: ‘I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the Director that I would like to resolve this NOW before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the Chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows, you will REGRET not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.’ ”

Trump added that, days later, the Biden family collected over $5 million from China for no apparent reason.

“Joe Biden is a totally compromised president, because they’re bribing him,” Trump said. “They know all the money they’ve given, and it’s far greater than anyone has been able to understand, as good a job as Jim Jordan and James Comer have done. And it’s not only China, it’s many countries, including Ukraine. These countries know every penny the Biden Crime Family has taken in — so he can’t ever go against them or they’ll reveal the corruption is 100 times bigger than Watergate.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy indicated on Sunday that an impeachment inquiry of Attorney General Merrick Garland would be imminent if whistleblower allegations that U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss wanted to appoint a special counsel in the Department of Justice’s Hunter Biden probe are true.

We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee. If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into… https://t.co/Q3LLeJhW85 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 25, 2023

