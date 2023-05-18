One congresswoman files articles of impeachment: Biden, Garland, Wray, Mayorkas, Graves

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2023

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday introduced Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden and key executive branch officials.

Along with Biden, Greene filed impeachment articles against FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves.

In unveiling what she called “Impeachment Week,” Greene referred to Team Biden as “America last” and charged that it “has been working since January 20, 2021, to systemically destroy this country.”

In calling for the removal of Biden and top law enforcement officials, Greene pointed to his handling (or, his handlers’ handling) of the crisis at the U.S. southern border and to the weaponization of the federal bureaucracy against political opponents and freedom of speech of average American citizens on January 6.

“Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws to secure our border, allowed approximately 6 million illegals from over 170 countries to invade our country, deprived border patrol of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country,” MTG said. “And his administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control, as required by the law.”

Greene also focused on Team Biden’s failure to control the smuggling of fentanyl, which she acknowledged was “the number one killer between the ages of 18 and 45” which kills “around 300 Americans, every single day.”

She also referenced how Biden’s regime “has lost complete contact with approximately 85,000 unaccompanied illegal alien children and his policies have forced tens of thousands of illegal children into slave labor,” wondering, “Where are these kids?”

MTG went on to also mention how Biden reinstating catch and release policies were “catastrophic and disastrous” and how they have “allowed illegals to flood our country and our communities.” Mayorkas’ role in having “illegally granted mass parole to aliens when U.S. federal law only permits parole to be granted on a specific case-by-case basis.”

Biden “has blatantly violated his constitutional duty and he is a direct threat to our national security,” MTG stressed. “Therefore, Joseph Robinette Biden is unfit to serve as the President of the United States of America and must be impeached. Out in the real world, where American taxpayers live, employees are fired when they are corrupt or aren’t adequately serving their employer, or purposefully destroying a country–a company. In this case, the employer is the American people, because they pay the salaries… of everyone in the federal government.”

Greene pointed out that “the Constitution outlines a very simple process to fire the corrupt politicians serving in the federal government: impeachment.”

