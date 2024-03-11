Immigration hell: From cartel-controlled crossing to counterfeit documents to subsidized housing

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2024

“In many ways we’re living in hell right now.”

Former President Donald Trump’s words from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last month ring true nationwide for those dealing with the chain of lawlessness, violence and economic devastation resulting from Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Cartels Control Border

At the southern border, Mexican cartel gunmen opened fire on a group of illegal immigrants who cheated their criminal escorts by taking Uber rides across the border. One woman was killed and several individuals were wounded in the attack.

The incident occurred in Caborca, an area heavily under the control of Mexican cartels, the New York Post reported on Sunday. The victims, all from Ecuador, were traveling in three separate Uber vehicles when they came under attack from the cartel.

Authorities said the vehicles were targeted because the illegals did not pay the cartels for entrance into the U.S.

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels told The Post: “I see the intel reports, I’ve seen the control they (cartels) have on people coming across the border, the fear they dominate with and it’s just reality,” Dannels told the Post.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused Biden of being in “partnership” with the Mexican cartels:

“Joe Biden is clearly in partnership, without saying it, without having a written contract, with the cartels… He has told them openly, bring as many people here as possible as fast as you can. You don’t have to hide from us anymore,” Paxton said at CPAC 2024.

Forged Documents

In New York City, a new scam involves criminals with ties to MS-13 and other gangs selling fake green cards and Social Security cards to illegals on street corners in Queens.

In the past week, the New York Post reported spotting “at least 10 men camped out in broad daylight at four different corners along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, hawking the bogus documents for $80 to $250.”

The forged Social Security cards can be used to open up a bank account and potentially obtain a real driver’s license. Green cards give immigrants the lawful right to live and work in the United States.

“Many migrants buy the forgeries to land jobs where employers do not look too carefully at documentation,” The Post noted.

Armed with such ID, individuals also could “load up a truck with bombs … and bring it underneath the Holland Tunnel and create something major and disastrous,” warned Bruce Foucart, a former special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in New England.

“For someone that wants to do terrorist activity or is a national security threat, it’s easy to establish this second life within the US,” said Foucart. “I guarantee right now, we’re just waiting for another 9/11.”

Taxpayer-Subsidized Housing

In Massachusetts, state-run shelters are so overcrowded with illegals that the state has earmarked $10.5 million to move 400 migrant families into “stable housing” to free up shelter space for what critics say will undoubtedly be a repeat situation.

Jeff Thielman, CEO of the International Institute of New England, an agency that largely works with newly-arrived Haitians, told the Boston Herald:

“We’re not getting the same amount of money the Afghans got, or even the Ukrainians got. What the state is saying is, ‘okay, well, the federal government is not doing what it did for Ukrainians and Afghans and we’re going to do the best we can with the resources we have so we’re going to let the resettlement agencies use their model and apply it to this new population.’ ”

As of last week, there were more than 7,500 families in emergency shelters across Massachusetts.

Massachusetts state House Democrats managed to pass legislation last week that sets a nine-month time limit on migrant and local families’ stay in a shelter. Those that have a job, are in a work training program, are pregnant, a veteran, or disabled are eligible for an additional three months.

State House leaders argued the time limits were necessary because of declining state revenues and little help from the Biden Administration.

Team Biden’s open border policies are being blamed on any number of tragedies involving illegal aliens. But the White House still has legacy media on its side to help limit the pain.

During Thursday’s State of the Union Address, CNN refused to air an advertisement by the nonprofit Building America’s Future which faults Biden for Laken Riley’s murder.

“CNN and Joe Biden are in lockstep once again,” Building America’s Future Advisor Phil Cox said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“It is shameful that CNN is censoring the truth and trying to protect President Biden by refusing to air this ad. The American people understand that Biden’s open borders agenda is responsible for the death of Laken Riley,” Cox continued. “Building America’s Future won’t be deterred when it comes to the important work of informing the public on how we are all less safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Critics say that Biden is not the only one with blood on his hands when it comes to the murder of Riley, a 22-year-old Georgia nursing student.

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has repeatedly opposed Georgia legislation that would require local law enforcement to report illegal aliens to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if they are charged with or convicted of other crimes.

“This activism has drawn renewed scrutiny in the wake of Laken Riley’s killing, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien who appears to have slipped through the justice system, and amid a defamation lawsuit against the SPLC,” The Daily Signal reported on Sunday.

D.A. King, a Georgia immigration activist who founded a pro-immigration enforcement organization called the Dustin Inman Society, noted that the SPLC opposed two laws that would have improved communication between local law enforcement and ICE.

King is currently suing the SPLC for defamation after the group branded his organization an “anti-immigrant hate group” in 2018, around the same time the SPLC registered a lobbyist to oppose an immigration enforcement bill King supported.

“We will never know how many of the 182 illegal alien murderers now in the Georgia prison system could have been snagged before they killed innocent Georgians if not for the well-funded, anti-enforcement SPLC lobbying operation,” King told The Daily Signal.

