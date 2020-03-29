Illegals demand U.S. taxpayer-funded coronavirus stimulus checks

by WorldTribune Staff, March 29, 2020

Open borders proponents are demanding that illegal immigrants receive coronavirus stimulus checks.

The coronavirus relief package passed by the House and Senate and signed by President Donald Trump on Friday includes $1,200 federal checks for most American citizens and those considered “resident aliens,” such as permanent lawful residents in the U.S. on green cards.

The George Soros-funded United We Dream, the National Immigrant Justice Center, and the National Immigration Law Center — which represent the roughly 11 to 22 million illegals living in the United States — “are pleading with the federal government to cut federal checks” to illegals who have Individual Tax Identification Number (ITINs), Breitbart News reported on March 27.

United We Dream tweeted: “The Corona stimulus package fails immigrant communities. It fails to include ALL people when it comes to financial and health care access. Regardless of status, we are all trying to get through the pandemic.”

“Everyone, regardless of immigration status, must have access to testing, medical care & financial relief. Congress must ensure that all Americans can focus on keeping their families & communities safe & healthy,” the National Immigrant Justice Center said in a tweet.

On online petition demanding the checks go to illegals proclaims: “Cash payments must go to all taxpayers, including immigrants who pay using an ITIN … coronavirus testing and care must be free and accessible to all: Amend Emergency Medicaid to cover Covid-19 costs, so patients get care regardless of immigration status.”

The petition also asks lawmakers to overturn President Trump’s “Public Charge” rule that ensures American taxpayers are not paying to permanently resettle legal immigrants who have been found to rely on public welfare and federal aid.

“Today, there are anywhere from 7.8 to 8.1 million illegal aliens working illegally in the U.S. economy — primarily holding jobs that would have otherwise gone to working-class Americans,” Breitbart’s John Binder noted.

