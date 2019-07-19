Illegal charged with killing Iowa woman and her two children had been deported twice

by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2019

An illegal immigrant who had previously been deported on two occasions only to re-enter the U.S. was arrested on July 16 and charged with the murder of an Iowa woman and her children ages 11 and 5, a report said.

Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana, in the U.S. illegally from Guatemala, was arrested in Des Moines after he allegedly shot 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, 11-year-old Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and 5-year-old Ever Jose Mejia-Flores, according an Associated Press report.

Orellana was booked in the Polk County Jail on three counts of first degree murder, authorities say. He gave deputies a fake name — Marvin Esquivel Lopez — in the hopes of evading deportation, the report said. His bail is set at $3 million.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE spokesman) Shawn Neudauer told the Associated Press that Orellana had been deported in 2010 and 2011, and convicted of illegal entry. He crossed the border around Laredo, Texas, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and ordered not to return — a command by which he did not abide.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Orellana allegedly killed the mother and her two children after an argument in their shared home. The illegal immigrant then dialed 911 and allegedly fabricated a story about the mother killing her two children, saying he had to kill her in self-defense, the AP report said.

Investigators did not buy Orellana’s story.

“That’s probably one of the harder parts for the families and sometimes the first responders is, everybody wants to know why. The community wants to know why this happened, particularly the two precious little kids and the sad part is we may never know why,” Des Moines Police Spokesman Paul Parizek told NBC 13.

