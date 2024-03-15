Illegal arrested in rape of 15-year-old girl was flown directly from Haiti to U.S. under Biden parole program

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 15, 2024

A Haitian migrant who has been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl at a Massachusetts hotel housing migrants was flown directly into the U.S. as part of Joe Biden’s parole program that allows up to 30,000 migrants a month to fly into the country, Fox News reported on Friday.

Cory Alvarez, a 26-year-old Haitian national, was arrested by local authorities in Rockland. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said Alvarez went before a Hingham District Court judge on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to a single count of aggravated rape of a child.

The DA’s office said Rockland police responded to the Comfort Inn on Wednesday night, for reports of a sexual assault. The hotel participates in a state and federal program to house migrant families, and Alvarez lived at the hotel. When officers arrived, they spoke with the 15-year-old female victim, who was taken to an area hospital to be treated, Fox News reported.

Department of Homeland Security sources told Fox News that Alvarez came to the U.S. in June via the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan (CHNV) parole program.

Fox News reported that its sources said Alvarez flew directly from Haiti to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City in June 2023 and was sponsored by someone in New Jersey. Fox News was also told that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer had been lodged against Alvarez.

According to official data, the Biden Administration has brought over 138,000 Haitians into the U.S. via the CHNV parole program since January 2023.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims the program is as a “safe and orderly way to reach the United States” and is a “key element” of the administration’s efforts to address high levels of migration throughout the Hemisphere.

As violence escalates in Haiti, it is feared a wave of Haitian illegals will attempt to enter the U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week sent troops and aircraft to the coast in order to prevent illegals landing in boats.

