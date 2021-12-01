Illegal aliens from 106 nations crossed border at Del Rio, Texas this year

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2021

Team Biden’s open border policies are enticing migrants from around the globe to illegally enter the United States.

Migrants from 106 countries have crossed the U.S. southern border at the Del Rio Sector of Texas in Fiscal Year 2021, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station arrested six Eritrean nationals after they illegally entered the United States, Nov. 23-27,” according to a Nov. 30 CBP report.

During that same time period, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended migrants from Syria, Lebanon, and Tajikistan.

“We encounter individuals from all over the world attempting to illegally enter our country,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said. “Our agents are focused and work hard to ensure that we detect, arrest, and identify anyone that enters our country in order to maintain safety of our communities.”

In October, 28,111 undocumented migrants from 50 countries were reported crossing at the Del Rio sector, which currently continues to experience more than 1,000 encounters per day, according to Owens.

In September, some 14,000 mostly Haitian migrants gathered under the Del Rio International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande River.

On Sunday, Border Patrol apprehended over 250 additional migrants gathering under the same bridge.

“The source says the nationalities of the migrants were a mix of mostly Venezuelan and Cuban migrants. The source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, says the nearly 300 migrants are being held under the port of entry while they await transportation to nearby Border Patrol stations in the region,” a Breitbart Texas report revealed.

A typical day at the office in the Del Rio Sector…

A group of 107 migrants was encountered yesterday in Eagle Pass, consisting of 103 Venezuelans, 3 Colombians, and 1 Nicaraguan national. Del Rio Sector continues to see over 1,000 encounters per day! pic.twitter.com/HBtvv5ZG3d — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) November 30, 2021

